Once & Future Sells Out and Gets Second Printing with New Variant Cover

BOOM! Studios is launching a brand new series from writer Kieron Gillen, artist Dan Mora, and colorist Tamra Bonvillain titled Once & Future, and the first issue has already sold out! The book doesn’t actually launch until the 14th, but the book has already sold out at the distributor level, and BOOM! Studios is fast-tracking a second printing of the first issue with an all-new cover. The Once & Future #1 Second Printing Variant will feature artwork from Mora and will hit comic shops on August 28th, just two weeks after the first issue hits stores.

You can get your exclusive first look at the new cover from Mora in the artwork below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“ONCE & FUTURE is one of my favorite milestones in BOOM!’s history, both in terms of the incredible work that Kieron, Dan, and Tamra are producing, as well as the level of support we’ve received from the retail community,” said Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief,

BOOM! Studios. “We’re blown away by the response to the series already and can’t wait for this story to actually get into the hands of readers worldwide!”

The new series takes a unique spin on the Arthurian legends and brings with plenty of mystery and humor to round things out. The book is written by Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine) and drawn by Dan Mora (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) with colors by Tamra Bonvillain (Doom Patrol), and you can check out the official description below.

“The most anticipated original series launch of 2019, ONCE & FUTURE introduces readers to ex-monster hunter Bridgette McGuire, who must pull her unsuspecting grandson Duncan, into a world of magic and mysticism to defeat a legendary threat when a group of Nationalists use an ancient artifact to bring a villain from Arthurian myth back from the dead. Now Bridgette and Duncan must navigate the complicated history of the McGuire family and combat the deadly secrets of England’s past that threaten its very future.””

Once & Future #1 hits comic stores on August 14th, while the second printing hits stores on August 28th.