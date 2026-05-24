One of Disney’s Best Animated Series of the 1990s Officially Confirms New Release After 30 Years

The 1990s was a good time to be a Disney animation fan: not only was the House of Mouse enjoying the second Golden Era of the Renaissance with some of the best movies they ever made, but the Disney Channel was regularly releasing shows that would go on to be genuinely classics. In that period, we got the likes of Recess, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, and Talespin. And that’s without mentioning the Hercules, Aladdin, Chip N Dale, and Mighty Ducks spinoff series. It was a truly generational run, and one series arguably stood head and shoulders above the others: Gargoyles.

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The show ran from 1994 to 1997, for just three seasons, and the final one was beset by creative differences (primarily because of the move to ABC and a new set of broadcasting standards) that ultimately led to creator Greg Weisman leaving. By then, even with a quality drop in that third season, Gargoyles had earned enough goodwill that the brand would be talked about for the following 3 decades. There were some discussions of an animated movie, which amounted to nothing, and in 2023, a live-action reboot was finally revealed. That production has been mostly quiet since, but now it’s been revealed that fans have something to be excited about while you wait: Weisman is back in the captain’s seat for Gargoyles, and a new ongoing comic series, set in 1997, is officially on the way. Here’s the covers:

Gargoyles is Reviving One of Disney’s Best 1990s Animated Series

Back in 2020, Weisman talked about Gargoyles being his “baby” and revealed his hope that the show appearing on Disney+ would sufficiently revive interest in the IP to relaunch the franchise: “I don’t get a dime off of it being on Disney Plus. And yet I’m so thrilled that it is, I’m thrilled that it represents a chance — even if it’s a slim chance — to bring it back. I’ve always wanted to do more. I’ve got a timeline for the show that’s 315 pages long. I’ve got notebooks and comp books full of ideas for it. Spin-off notions and all sorts of things. Literally, nothing would make me happier than to go back and do more Gargoyles.”

The good news is, Weisman was correct, and, announcing the new ongoing series, he said, “For me, this is a story thirty years in the making. One I’ve been longing to tell. So longtime fans are seriously not going to want to miss this. At the same time, it’s also a great place for new readers who know nothing about Gargoyles to jump aboard. We’re making sure that everything you need to know is right there on the page. Your Gargoyles addiction begins here and now!” With the live-action reboot coming, and nostalgic interest in 1990s shows at a peak (X-Men ’97, of course, revived X-Men: The Animated Series in the same year Gargoyles will be set).

The new Gargoyles series will launch in August, written by Weisman, drawn by Gerardo Gambone, colored by Robby Bevard, and lettered by Jeff Eckleberry. Covers are by Meghan Hetrick, Sebastian Piriz, Drew Moss, and Frank Paur. Here’s the official synopsis from the series, courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment:

“One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of GARGOYLES! Stone by day, warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are defenders of the night! They are Gargoyles! Whether readers picking up the new Gargoyles #1 have watched the whole animated series front to back several times, devoured the back in print classic years of comics, and have had every issue of the Dynamite era on their pull list from day one, or if they’re just looking for a fun comic series full of deep characters, awesome action, and rewarding plotlines, this is the perfect book!”

“As each season of the original show progressed in relative real time, then despite being released way later, each comics phase picks up from that point and continues on, the Gargoyles saga has reached the pivotal era of 1997. Fans are invited to flash back in time to the electrifying fun of the 1990s and the brilliant energy that cartoons of that era brought to the table, with Gargoyles first and foremost in its class. The titular Gargoyles only have eggs every 20 years, and the Manhattan Clan at the center of the saga have been keeping care of one playfully nicknamed “Egwardo.” The only problem is — it’s been stolen by arch-enemy Demona! As the Defenders of the Night try desperately to track down the egg, they’re also faced with an awakened ancient, all-powerful evil with a vendetta against the entire world. All that and more can be expected each and every month in this new blockbuster series.”

Editor Nate Cosby offered his own hype, promising not just a continuation of the original show, but new element: “Welcome to the first new ONGOING GARGOYLES SERIES in years! It’s a new day (night?) for our heroes. New characters, new stakes, new adventures! If you’ve ever been Gargoyles-curious, THIS is the perfect jumping-on point to be introduced to the Manhattan Clan. And if you’re a Day One fan, Greg Weisman’s got you…he’s beautifully threading centuries of Gargoyles lore through this new tale, and grounding the emotional stakes for Goliath and all of his brethren!” Very exciting.

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