Power Rangers Unlimited #1 Is The Book Franchise Fans Have Been Waiting For (Review)

A new era of Power Rangers comics officially got underway with the release of BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1, and while that was a good start, the book many longtime fans were looking forward to most was the franchise-spanning Power Rangers Unlimited. Now, Power Rangers Unlimited #1 has officially arrived, and not only does it live up to the hype, but it also carries on the spirit of the comics that helped redefine the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of what made the BOOM! Studios’ comics so great in the past is that while they obviously focused on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers quite a bit, they also embraced the other teams and characters in the franchise and wove them into the central story. When the last series came to a close, many thought that aspect would be lost, but Power Rangers Unlimited brings that feeling back in a major way, leaning into the franchise’s vast roster and history while also bringing its own new ideas and concepts to the table. Suffice it to say, if you love the franchise, you are going to adore this book.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS Embraces The Extensive History of Power Rangers No Udonna or Cosmic Fury…Yeah, Really Nitpicking Here Out of This World Artwork Familiar Character With A Fresh Point of View

Power Rangers Unlimited Explores Mighty Morphin From A New Perspective

If you are going to make a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers character your lead star, then you are going to have to bring something new to the table to make that story compelling, simply because that team has been at the center of so many previous stories. Writers Kenny Porter and Joey Esposito more than got the memo on that, as they pull from a more recent point in history and explore that from a different point of view.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1, we meet a Trini who never died, and she has a daughter just like she did in Once & Always. In Power Rangers Unlimited, we instead meet the Trini who died at the hands of Rita in Once & Always, and while she’s somehow back, she is still grieving the fact that she’s unable to be with her daughter. That shift in perspective changes so much about how you relate to Trini and the investment in her story, and that investment increases tenfold when some of the other book’s twists come to light.

Power Rangers Unlimited Feels Like An Epic Franchise Event

While Trini’s story is the heart of the series, Porter and Esposito also know how to craft a delightfully bonkers Power Rangers story around it. Power Rangers Unlimited features an incredible roster of Rangers from across the timeline, with Lost Galaxy, Alien Rangers, Megaforce, Dino Thunder, and more all showing up to get in on the fun, and the adventure feels epic from the jump.

This is also where the brilliant team of illustrator Alessio Zonno, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire showcases their talents. Zonno’s Rangers pop off the page, as every punch lands with weight and impact, and every battle feels as if it stepped out of an animated series. The style feels quintessentially Power Rangers, and Angulo’s electric colors allow each Ranger to leap off the page.

This results in one of the slickest two-page spreads in recent memory, though there are several standout moments that deserve praise. Speaking of praise, Ed Dukeshire is one of the best in the business for a reason, and few are able to immerse you in a moment as he can.

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 delivers an action-packed debut that leans into Power Rangers history from a fresh point of view, and when combined with the out-of-this-world art and extensive roster, Power Rangers Unlimited becomes a must-read for any and every fan of the franchise.

Published By: BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios Written By: Kenny Porter and Joey Esposito

Kenny Porter and Joey Esposito Illustrated By: Alessio Zonno

Alessio Zonno Colored By: Raul Angulo

Raul Angulo Lettering By: Ed Dukeshire

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 is in comic stores now.