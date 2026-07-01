The Marvel/Shonen Jump Partnership Has Bad News For Fans

In February of this year, Shueisha made the startling announcement that its publishing partnership with Marvel was coming to an end. What this meant was that on March 31st, no new manga publications would be created, bringing to an end series such as Deadpool: Samurai and putting an end to future potential crossovers. Unfortunately, it has now been confirmed that this ending of the union between the two companies had other drastic implications. Beginning this fall, manga and Marvel enthusiasts alike won’t be able to find some of their favorite collaborations online, so you might want to act fast in picking up some of these crossover series.

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Shueisha released a statement that on September 30th this fall, it will no longer publish manga adaptations of Marvel comic characters. Beginning on September 28th, the manga publisher will begin removing titles from its digital storefront, while also no longer selling printed versions of the manga offerings. For those who wish to know what titles will be stricken from the Shonen Jump library, there are several Marvel collaborations that are on the chopping block. The manga series include Marvel x Shonen Jump+ Collaboration, Secret Reverse, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Spider-Man Kizuna, and Deadpool: Samurai. Of course, the ending of this collaboration doesn’t just have ramifications for the manga world, but the anime world as well.

Will Marvel Ever Get a New Anime?

Courtesy of Shueisha

While Marvel has found itself creating anime in the past, with the likes of the X-Men, Blade, Wolverine, and Iron Man receiving anime adaptations from Studio Madhouse, Disney has not followed Warner Bros lead in bringing its heroes to the medium in recent years. Earlier this year, DC confirmed that a new Joker anime, Joker: Laugh Riot, was in the works, though with the Shueisha partnership ending with Marvel, the comic book publisher seems far less likely to place any of their characters into an anime environment. This doesn’t mean that all hope is lost on this front, however.

Disney is no stranger to taking some of its beloved characters and placing them into an anime setting, with Star Wars: Visions being a prime example. In the anthology series, the studio teamed up with numerous anime studios to re-imagine the look of the Jedi and the Sith alike. While a Marvel: Visions has yet to be announced, seeing the MCU given a similar treatment is something that many fans have been hoping to see.

As for whether you should check out the manga series that Marvel and Shueisha created, there’s plenty to like when it comes to the crossover offerings. Deadpool: Samurai saw Wade Wilson teaming up with My Hero Academia’s All Might, exploring familiar anime environments, while ending in such a way that is perfect for the character and pokes fun at the manga industry. The other offerings introduce new takes on Spider-Man, Iron Man, and many other classic comic book characters, so you might want to act quickly before the stories disappear this September.

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