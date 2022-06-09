Opus Comics Announces Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Getting a Third Printing

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 from Opus Comics will head back back for an unprecedented third print, featuring a brand new cover by Carlos Valenzuela, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively. Fans and retailers have responded strongly to Opus Comics' debut title, and the publisher seems happy to keep the book in print, with the hopes that everyone who cares to, has a chance to read this acclaimed book.

Brought to life by the acclaimed team of writer Mitch Iverson (DOTA: Dragon's Blood, Voltron: Legendary Defender) artist Stefano Martino (Stranger Things, Doctor Who), colorist Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) and letterer Jacob Bascle, the first issue embarks on an epic adventure through the worlds of Frazetta, introducing readers to extraordinary characters and places envisioned by the "Godfather of fantasy art."

"The team put their all into launching this new series and laying the foundations for the Frazetta-verse," Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium and Opus Comics, told ComicBook.com in a statement. "So to see this response to our first direct market title is really encouraging. We're here to stay, and produce quality comics that support retailers, so it makes sense to kick that off with Death Dealer as our flagship title. If you or your retailer haven't got a copy yet, now's your chance!"

"After a decade of collaboration and marveling at his iconic Masters of the Universe paintings, I knew that Carlos could unleash the full power of Death Dealer," explains Executive Editor, Denton J. Tipton. "As you can see, he rose to the challenge with this scorching piece which pays homage to the original design while offering his own distinct take on the character."

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 third print is being rushed through production to arrive in stores on July 6 (with final orders being taken until Monday, June 13) while issue #3 is being pushed back a week until July 13 (with final orders being taken until June 20) to give retailers time to sell issue #2 and increase their orders for issue #3 and beyond.

You can see the cover for the new printing, as well as eight preview pages of the issue, below.