Peter David's Family Provides Update on Legendary Comic Creator's Health Problems

About five months ago it was revealed that fan-favorite Marvel and DC Comics writer Peter David was undergoing some serious health issues. A Go Fund Me was launched by friends and family to help him recover and pay the mounting bills that came with his care. David's wife Kathleen has released a new update on his condition, thanking those that have previously donated to the fundraiser and hoping that they can some attentio no nit once again.

"Peter is still in rehab but that is week to week until the insurance decides that he is well enough to come home," Kathleen writes in an April 13th update on the fundraiser. "The big hurdle is that he is a two person assist right now. I have the door widening in the works so he can come home along with a couple of other things that will make his life easier...He is still working at Marvel but is on leave right now so no income there to speak of. However, Marvel has been our lifeline. They go to bat for Peter and makes sure that he is getting the best care he can. I have been informed that Disney Insurance is considered among the Cadillac insurances. They check in on him and make sure I am doing OK. "

She adds, "The only thing that has saved us from being homeless and hopeless is each of you. Peter cried when he heard what y'all have done. It gave him a peace of mind so he could focus on healing. You have made it able for me to put in a ramp and some other things in the house that he needs. You have kept this roof over our heads, food on the table, our cars street legal, and our cats in food and litter. For that Peter and | will be eternally grateful, and we thank you every day for it."

You can visit the Go Fund Me page here, and Peter David's Patreon here.

For comic fans, David is best known for penning extended runs on The Incredible Hulk, X-Factor, Young Justice, Captain Marvel, and Aquaman. David was also one of the writers on DC vs. Marvel crossover event. Though best known for his comic work, David is also a prolific novelist, publishing multiple novels to date including stories in the universes of Babylon 5, Halo, Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek, and more.