Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals Gorgeous Limited Edition Issue (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios has a hit on their hands with the delightful Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, and now fans can pick up a slick limited edition version of the big-time debut. The new issue features Simone di Meo’s gorgeous artwork in black and white throughout, accompanied by a slick black and white version of Dan Mora’s cover. Fans of the issue and the two franchises overall will not want to miss out on this limited edition issue, and you can check out the cover in the image below. You can pick it up at your local comic stores on January 29th, 2020, while the first issue is in comic stores now.

“The enthusiasm and support for this series has been so overwhelming that we decided to commemorate it with a unique item to celebrate the launch,” said Filip Sablik, President, Sales and Marketing, BOOM! Studios. “When you pick up this exclusive and limited black and white edition, which harkens back to the black and white indie explosion of the Eighties that birthed TMNT, you’ll get an unfiltered view of Simone di Meo’s incredible action and dynamic art! It’s a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans and something we’ve never done before.”

We absolutely loved the first issue of the series, and you can check out our full review right here. We also recently had the chance to chat with writer Ryan Parrott all about the issue, and you can find our full conversation here.

You can find the official description of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 below.

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! As the Rangers are sent reeling by this betrayal, they’re confronted by another (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 is in stores now, while issue #2 hits stores on January 8th, 2020.

