R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond: Monstrosity Gets Surprise Limited Thank You Variant (Exclusive)

R.L. Stine fans have a lot to celebrate this month, as not only is Just Beyond hitting Disney+ this month but the Just Beyond: Monstrosity graphic novel is also hitting comic stores. That would be enough to celebrate on its own, but now BOOM! Studios just revealed another surprise for Just Beyond fans, and we can exclusively reveal what that is. BOOM! Studios just revealed a surprise one-per-store Retailer Thank You Variant cover by artist Diego Galindo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) for the FCBD 2021 Just Beyond: Monstrosity #1 preview issue, and those who watched the recent Disney+ teaser for Just Beyond will definitely spot a connection.

Those who watched the teaser will have seen a comic book make an appearance, and as you can see in the Variant image below, the special cover will be a recreation of that Commander Canada cover. The cover was illustrated by Galindo and designed by Dylan Todd, and it will hit comic shops on October 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official description for Just Beyond: Monstrosity below, and the cover can be seen above.

“THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE HORROR BUSINESS! Ruthie and Ezra Dillon’s dad and uncle just bought an old Hollywood movie studio. And while the family has plans for reviving it to make scary movies for a modern audience, the monsters hiding in the

backlot have other ideas. Ruthie and Ezra are eager to star in their family’s films, but they’ll soon find themselves in a real horror show with Wolfenscreem, the Lagoonatics, and the Wasp-Keeper…who are all ready for their revival with a vengeance!”

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” said author R.L. Stine. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Just Beyond: Monstrosity will hit comic stores on October 20th and will be available everywhere, including digital platforms, on October 26th.

Will you be picking up the limited variant? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!