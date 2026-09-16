Wonder Woman Is Comics’ Greatest Warrior and These 5 Reasons Prove It

Wonder Woman is one of the most important superheroes ever. While she wasn’t the first female superhero, she quickly became the most popular, the one that creators tried to copy when they were making their own superheroines. Over the years, many things about changed about Diana of Themyscira have changed, with her origin and history completely changed numerous times. One of the biggest changes has been how she’s seen by fans. Nowadays, she’s seen as a warrior, a soldier for peace and truth who will never stop fighting to protect the weak. She was trained to be the greatest Amazon of them all, their millennia of combat experience all filtered through her.

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Superhero comics have introduced readers to many amazing warriors over the years, people who have learned the arts of war and used them against the most evil enemies out there. While there are plenty of amazing warriors in comics, Wonder Woman has grown into the greatest of them all. She’s a legend, one who used the arts of war to fight for peace. Wonder Woman is the greatest warrior in comics and these five reasons have helped her overtake and pass the competition.

5) She’s Compassionate

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Now, I know what you’re thinking (or don’t, whatever, it’s just a clever opening line to use) – why is compassion something you want a warrior to have? The whole point of being a warrior is to fight other people and compassion is basically the opposite of that. However, Wonder Woman’s compassion is what makes her such a great warrior. Diana has compassion for all living things and this has led her to transform herself into one of the most formidable living legends in comic history. She cares about people, about animals, about the world, and this compassion is the reason she’s such an amazing warrior. Wonder Woman has changed a lot, but her compassion has always been her most important attribute. It’s what makes all the rest possible and is key to her success as a warrior. One of the best examples of this is Cheetah. Diana and Barbara Minerva were once the best of friends, a relationship that has soured completely. However, Diana still sees her friend there; in fact, she’s fighting not just to stop Cheetah’s evil schemes, but to prove to the villain that she still cares. That’s Diana’s compassion at work, making her fight even harder to do the right thing.

4) She Has the Brawn to Back It Up

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The DC Multiverse is the home of sky high power levels. In order to be an A-list hero at DC Comics, you have to be extremely powerful or have access to very powerful technology or have been around so long that you’re basically an indelible part of pop culture. Wonder Woman fits all of three of these requirements and is one of the most powerful women in comics. While she’s not on the level of Kryptonian women like Supergirl or Power Girl, she’s more than strong enough to go to hand to hand combat with one. One of the coolest fights of the ’00s came in the story “Sacrifice”, when Wonder Woman fought to stop a brainwashed Superman. While the story made sure to show that she wasn’t as powerful as the Man of Steel, it showed just how powerful she really was. Being a warrior, especially at her level, is a physical endeavor and her powers have always allowed her to reach the pinnacle of comic warriors.

3) She Was Trained By the Greatest Amazon Warriors and Surpassed Them

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Once upon a time, the female gods of Greece saw how women suffered at the hands of men, so they created the Amazons, women of power to fight against the abuses their fellows suffered. Eventually, a group of human women started following them and fighting alongside them, led by Hippolyta. Eventually, the goddesses blessed these humans with power, allowing them to become even more formidable. This was the genesis of the Amazons as we know them. They were created to be warriors and the women who joined them learned to fight just as hard. Amazon culture is extremely martial, with learning to defend the island a rite of passage for every Amazon. They are masters of combat, spending millennia perfecting their fighting style. This was the world that Diana was born into. As the daughter of the queen, she was trained by the best of the best, learning to use lasso, sword, cestus, shield, and spear. She surpassed all of them, something she proved when she won the contest to become Wonder Woman. Being an Amazon warrior automatically makes you into one of the best in the world and Diana is the pinnacle of the island’s population.

2) She’s Been an Integral Part of the Justice League’s Success

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The Justice League is DC Comics’ greatest team and Wonder Woman is one of the team’s founding members. She’s been fighting alongside them since the beginning (which in this case, was Darkseid’s attack on Earth, something carried over from the New 52, and not Starro the Conqueror) and has become one of the most important members of the team. She’s a part of the Trinity, the three leaders of the Justice League (while they aren’t always field leaders, the three of them are the core of the decision-making in the League), and the team wouldn’t exist in the same way without her. She’s important to the administrative side of the League, but she’s arguably more important because of her fighting skills. Wonder Woman has often anchored the team in battles against the most powerful foes, her strength and skill allowing them to defeat its most formidable foes. She’s often been one of the most important Leaguers on the battlefield, battering her foes and helping come up with the plans that will make the team successful. She has long been the chief warrior of the group and they wouldn’t be the same without her.

1) She’s Defeated the God of War Every Time She’s Fought Him

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Wonder Woman’s villains aren’t all formidable, but there’s one that proves that she’s the greatest warrior in comics: Ares. The Greek God of War became one of her chief foes in the post-Crisis reboot of the character and they’ve been battling ever since. In fact, an argument can be made that he’s her chief villain. Diana and Ares are both divine warriors, but for very different reasons. Diana wants to bring peace to the world and she realizes that sometimes, the only way to insure peace is through fighting. Ares, on the other hand, is war. He doesn’t care what comes after, he only cares that people are fighting, their conflict feeding him and his power. Their battles have become the stuff of legend and have proved that Wonder Woman is the greatest warrior in comics. She’s been consistently defeating the God of War, someone who gets stronger when you fight because that’s what he is – the spirit of fighting, at his own game for years. If that doesn’t make her the greatest warrior ever, I don’t know what does.