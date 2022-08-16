Rob Liefeld's Brigade #1 Remastered First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

An all-star list of artists are contributing to the Remastered Edition of Brigade #1, the Image Comics title created by Image Founder Rob Liefeld. The new remaster of Brigade #1 comes as Image Comics celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Brigade Remastered #1, with some of the fan-favorite artists joining the remastered edition including Viktor Bogdanovic (Wolverine, Batman) Clay Mann (Batman/Catwoman) V Ken Marion (Green Lantern, Aquaman) Philip Tan (Ronin, Hawkman) Dan Fraga (Masters Of The Universe), as well as original Brigade artists Marat Mychaels (Deadpool) and Norm Rapmund (Superman) returning to provide all new pages.

"Brigade stormed the shelves 30 years back and created one of the most passionate fan bases of all my titles at Extreme Studios!" Liefeld exclaimed. He then discussed the artistic contributions being made for this special edition.

"These artists are crushing it! Every page is packed with love as each of these artists are longtime fans that picked up Brigade #1 as kids! They couldn't wait to contribute!" Liefeld added. "We couldn't fill all the requests to be part of this celebration!" Liefeld cautions, however, that just as with the recently sold-out Prophet Re-Mastered #1, Brigade Remastered will not go back to press. "Prophet Remastered sold-out immediately, many stores were caught short, leaving many fans without the opportunity to participate. Brigade is even better and should garner even more attention. This one is really special, the re-interpretation of Brigade with modern art is a great portal for fans new and old!"

The pages highlight the many members of the Brigade team, such as Battlestone, Seahawk, Coldsnap, Kayo, Stasis, Atlas, and Thermal. You can check out the first look at the Remastered Edition of Brigade #1 below.