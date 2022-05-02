Rob Liefeld Launching Bloodstrike Digital Collectible NFT Drop With Physical Component

✖

Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld is teaming with MakersPlace, a marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks, on a digital drop to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Image Comics and Liefeld's creator-owned book Bloodstrike. Along with nine NFT covers for the 1992 comic, the comics legend will auction off a special Hero Cover to Bloodstrike #1, which will include a physical copy. To sweeten the pot on the latter, whoever wins the Hero auction will also get the original art for the new cover created for the MakersPlace drop.

Bloodstrike #1 stormed the charts in 1992, selling over 1 million copies in its debut printing! 30 years after making their dynamic debut as part of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's expanded Extreme Universe, Bloodstrike #1 has been re-mastered for a special NFT edition. Bloodstrike #1 introduced the world to Cabbot Stone, Shogun, Deadlock, Fourplay, and more.

"I wanted to really do something special and fresh for both Image Comics 30th Anniversary as well as the 30th anniversary of Bloodstrike, and this special edition NFT Drop with Makers Place checks all the boxes," Liefeld said. "For this special edition of Bloodstrike #1, I went in and personally enhanced the art on each page, sharpening faces and figures as well as having all the colors re-done. The cherry on top is all the new cover editions I've included for the occasion! I can't wait for fans to own a piece of this history!"

Written and illustrated by Rob Liefeld, Bloodstrike #1 was the first chapter of the "Blood Brothers" storyline. This first-ever throwdown featured another of Liefeld's super-teams, Brigade, at the conclusion of the first issue. The just-announced NFT drop features all-new variant editions of classic Bloodstrike covers, as well as all-new covers by Liefeld, and the introduction of a new Bloodstrike operative.

Each NFT buyer will receive the comic in PDF form, featuring the cover they purchase. The first 200 buyers of all nine covers will get an extremely limited edition, physical copy of the comic, signed by Liefeld. There is also a 1/1 Hero Cover for auction that will be minted and signed. The winner of the 1/1 cover will also receive the ONLY paper copy of the Original Art hand drawn by Rob Liefeld.

"As a marketplace that occupies a unique position in the diverse and fast-growing NFT market, MakersPlace loves to work with projects from comic book legends like Rob Liefeld," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "One of my favorite aspects of what we do is being able to both launch what's new and to bring old works of art back to life, whether it's through a painting or a comic book series. Technology has granted us this gift of rejuvenation, which expands audiences for artwork."

The format will be nine limited edition sales and one auction. Each of the following covers are titled as follows:

Sales:

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE 25 VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE HOMAGE VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE TWILIGHT VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE ASSASSIN VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE BLOOD BROTHERS VARIANT

Auction:

1/1 BLOODSTRIKE HERO COVER

For more information on the drop, you can visit Liefeld's MakersPlace site.