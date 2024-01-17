Savage Dragon #267 Review: A Wild, Raunchy, and Risky Anniversary Issue

This week's anniversary issue of Savage Dragon feels like a bit of a throwback. Maybe not to the early days of the series – although it certainly pays a bit of homage, given that this issue's 100-page size and numerous backup features are meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Savage Dragon #1 – but certainly to a much-discussed, and controversial period from just a few years back. In this very special issue, Angel Dragon and Frank Darling, Jr. get married. The wedding day is...pretty adult. Whether Angel looking for one last fling or the married couple's first time, Savage Dragon is making superhero comics sexy—or at least really horny—again.

Frank and Angel's romance has been simmering for longer than most comic books have even been running, and it's nice to see them have their moment, particularly since both Angel and Frank have been largely off-camera during Malcolm and Maxine's years in Toronto. As Larsen himself has admitted, as compelling as Angel is, when you go to pick up Savage Dragon, you expect there to be a green guy with a fin on his head at its center. that has pushed Angel to the fringes a bit, although this issue certainly sets some big things in motion for her, suggesting that she will have a major story play out sometime between now and Savage Dragon #300. Larsen has usually had one of these massive 100-page giants at 25-issue intervals, but it's hard to imagine doing another one as soon as #275, and it's equally hard to imagine anything he can do in the next few months topping this month's ending for shock value.

Because, yes – Savage Dragon #267, which accidentally released early on digital and has been available on ComiXology for a week, ends with a pretty shocking twist that sets up what is likely to be the next big storyline for the book going forward.

That "shock value" may be something that drives a lot of conversations in the weeks to come, and a handful of YouTube videos and the like will likely carry trigger warnings. Without spoiling it, all we can say is that the final couple of pages reveal that a classic Dragon villain has hatched their most despicable plan yet -- and it's one that involves some truly inexcusable behavior. It feels like whenever it gets resolved, it will likely be the last big story featuring this villain, because it's hard to imagine them bouncing back from this.

Before all that, the issue opens on a great montage that sets the emotional stakes for the wedding and what comes next, reminding fans of the long, sometimes complicated relationship between Angel and Frank. Larsen opens on a page with Dragon, flanked by his teenage kids, and as time folds forward and things get closer and closer to the wedding, the pace picks up, rocketing us into the main story with a sense of kinetic energy. Larsen also uses that opening sequence to give the book a fight scene -- something that's nice to have, but not strictly necessary, since all the backup stories have one.

As is Larsen's custom, the 100-page giant is a blend of a lead feature that's basically just a normal issue of Savage Dragon, followed by reprints, pinups, and new, original content (often set in the world of Savage Dragon but written, drawn, or both by other creators).

A quick rundown:

North Force—Canada's answer to Freak Force, and the team Malcolm just left when he moved back to the United States—stars in "Hearts of Stone" by Tom Pinchuk and Nikos Koutsis (with color flats by Mike Toris and letters by Jack Morelli). The story is a fun, soapy superhero tale that provides a bit of a character study in those left behind by Malcolm's move, and how they're taking it. The art has a great blend of a very painterly quality and simple, throwback-style linework that works well with the story's simplicity (and Captain Tootsie being one of its leads).

In "Gentrify," Simon Mallette St-Pierre tells a story featuring Amy, Jack, and Tyrone Dragon -- the triplets born following the events of Savage Dragon #200. In what amounts to a well-drawn 8-page political cartoon, they throw down with "The Tech Brotherhood" and their Tech Bro-bot, who are hassling a homeless man in the Dragons' new home of San Francisco. It's broad jokes, but they're funny, and the storytelling is great.

The issue also features a trio of old Vanguard stories, by Gary Carlson, Erik Larsen, and Sam Grainger, and reprinted from the Megaton days. The biggest revelation there is the implication that Vanguard will likely be showing up in the book again. He hasn't been a major player in Savage Dragon since the "Emperor Dragon" era, althoguh he did show up in some backup stories as recently as Savage Dragon #257.

Published by Image Comics

On January 17, 2024

Written by Erik Larsen

Art by Erik Larsen

Colors by Nikos Koutsis with Mike Toris

Letters by Jack Morelli

Cover by Erik Larsen