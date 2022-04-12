Savage Dragon Fan Podcast Celebrating 10th Anniversary With One-Shot Published by Image

The Savage Fincast, an unofficial podcast celebrating Savage Dragon and the works of series creator Erik Larsen, is turning 10 years old today, and what better way to do that, than by releasing a one-shot comic, actually published by Image and featuring a cover by Larsen himself? Coming to comic shops on June 1, Super Freaks #1 was originally going to be a fanzine, which the hosts would give out as a prize to Fincast listeners. Instead, when they showed the book to Larsen, he suggested they make it an actual comic, featuring characters from the world of Savage Dragon in a real, official way.

Per a statement from Super Freaks editor and Savage Fincast co-host Craig Olsen, Super Freaks #1 is a fan love letter to 30 years of Savage Dragon with stories covering many characters and various eras of the long-standing series. In fact, the title Super Freaks is a nod to the term established in the Savage Dragon comic for super-powered beings, many of which are showcased in the one-shot’s stories and pin-ups.

“This was too good not to share!” Larsen said in a statement. “It’s hilarious! It’s exhilarating. It’s poignant and sexy and brutal and everything I love. It’s a ton of fun and I couldn’t let this be some limited-edition book that nobody else got to see.”

The 56-page extravaganza delivers action-packed superhero romps including, a multiverse of Dragons; a tie-in to the 1990s cartoon show; features focusing on Dragon’s son Malcolm and his wife Maxine; and stories spot-lighting other fan-favorite supporting and obscure characters.

“Many of the project contributors have been collecting Savage Dragon and other Image Comics titles since the inception of the company back in 1992,” Olsen said. “To have their work printed in an Image comic, especially during the company’s 30th anniversary celebration, is really a dream come true. We are all over the moon!”

The eclectic mix of indie and up-and-coming creators who contributed to Super Freaks includes Mark Welser (Gods of Brutality), Rich Woodall (Electric Black), Raven Perez (Raven’s Dojo), Connor Tierney (Kid Eastwood), Scott James (Juiceman), and Nick Justus (Anne Bonnie). Welser inked Larsen’s pencils on the one-shot’s cover.

Super Freaks is available for order now (Previews code APR220123) and in comic shops and other retailers on June 1, 2022. You can see the official synopsis (and some preview pages) below.

Cover and Solicitation

SUPER FREAKS #1

“WHEN FIN-ADDICTS TAKE CONTROL!”

Celebrating 10 years of the Savage Fincast podcast with an official fan tribute to everyone’s favorite Fin-Head! SAVAGE DRAGON fans unite to produce one of the wildest comics ever created! It’s crude! It’s rude! It’s hilarious! It’s the most offbeat, off-the-wall comic book ever committed to paper! SUPER FREAKS comes with our highest possible recommendation.

SRP: $4.99

56 Pages

Cover: Erik Larsen and Mark Welser

Contributors: Ken Albery, David Branstetter, Dee Fish, John Ashton Golden, James Hanson, Gavin Higginbotham, Scott James, Nick Justus, Nikos Koutsis, Simon Mallete St-Pierre, Chris McJunkin, Michah Myers, James Purcell, Greg O’Driscoll, Craig Olsen, Raven Perez, Eric Shonborn, Matt Talbot, Conor James Tierney, Mark Welser, and Rich Woodall.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

Preview Page 1

Preview Page 2

Preview Page 4

Preview Page 5

Preview Page 6