The Savage Sword of Conan #1 Covers and Preview Art Revealed (Exclusive)

Conan the Barbarian fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024. Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures have already collaborated on a new Conan the Barbarian series by writer Jim Zub and artist Roberto De La Torre, but 2024 also marks the 50th anniversary of The Savage Sword of Conan. The cult-favorite book featuring Robert E. Howard's iconic character took a more mature tone compared to Conan the Barbarian, and featured an all-star cast of legendary creators like Roy Thomas, Neal Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, and Walter Simonson. The Savage Sword of Conan will return to its original black-and-white, magazine-sized format, and ComicBook.com has a look at some of the artwork for the first issue.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal all three covers, preview art, and solicit text for February's The Savage Sword of Conan #1. It features a new Conan story from John Arcudi and Max Von Fafner, a Solomon Kane story written and drawn by Patch Zircher, a prose story from Jim Zub, pin-up art, and more. The three covers come from Joe Jusko, Gerado Zaffino, and Max Von Fafner.

"Ever since we announced the launch of this new comic book line, fans and creators alike have been clamouring for the return of this iconic title – ONLY if it was in its original B&W anthology magazine format," said editor Matt Murray when The Savage Sword of Conan was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con. "It's been a really tough secret to keep that we at Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics have actually been planning on that all along, but it can be a tough skull to crack on a few levels. We hope that we can live up to the expectations, as well as the legacy of the classic book, and think that with the writers and artists we already have on board (and those we're still talking to) we can forge a new and exciting chapter in CONAN's savage story."

Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics new Savage Sword of Conan joins the new ongoing Conan the Barbarian comic series written by Jim Zub, with art by Roberto De La Torre, as well as the continuing archival publishing of Conan the Barbarian: The Original Comics Omnibus and the Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus.

The solicit text, covers, and preview of The Savage Sword of Conan #1 are below. The issue goes on sale February 28, 2024.