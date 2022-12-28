Shang-Chi Has Officially Accepted His MCU Destiny

Shang-Chi is tied to the mysterious Ten Rings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has now become associated with them in the comics as well. Simu Liu played the Marvel hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Marvel launched new volumes of Shang-Chi comics by writer Gene Luen Yang. The comics have featured Shang-Chi reluctantly becoming the master of the Ten Rings, with the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings limited series introducing the Game of Rings. The tournament has come down to its final three participants, and the winner will become the true wielder of the Ten Rings.

WARNING: The article contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6. Continue reading at your own risk.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6 comes from the creative team of Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Travis Lanham. What began with 10 warriors is now down to the final three: Shang-Chi, Shen Kuei, and the mysterious Red Cannon. The dimension of Tao Lo is where these fighters have been summoned, but Red Cannon leaves Shang-Chi and Shen Kuei alone to fight one-on-one. The Wyrm of Desolation parasite attempts to take possession of Shen, but he at first denies its advances. However, once Shen realizes he can never beat Shang-Chi, Shen devours the parasite to gain an advantage with increased abilities.

Just as the Ten Rings begin to taunt Shang-Chi with thoughts of killing Shen, Red Cannon interferes and saves Shang-Chi, killing Wyrm in the process. Red Cannon decides not to fight Shang-Chi and forfeits, revealing their secret identity to be his younger sister Shi-Hua. She knows Shang-Chi is afraid of controlling the Ten Rings and turning into their father, so she volunteers to do the dirty jobs that Shang-Chi cannot do. "I'll be your shadow... so you can stay in the light." Part of this means killing Shen Kuei, but Shang-Chi won't let her do it. Since Shi-Hua forfeits, that means the Ten Rings are now officially Shang-Chi's.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Announces Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi's saga with the powerful Ten Rings will continue in a new one-shot. Writer Gene Luen Yang has guided the Master of Kung Fu through different miniseries and ongoing titles, coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It all culminated in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a series that saw Shang-Chi in possession of the Ten Rings while everyone from Hydra to the Hand tried to get their hands on them. It appears Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings may be coming to an end in December, with January marking the conclusion of this new era of Shang-Chi comics.

The description of January's Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 reads, "Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn't know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!"

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6 is on sale now from Marvel. Let us know your thoughts on the comic in the comments.