Marvel Relaunches Shang-Chi Series as Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings

Marvel’s ongoing Shang-Chi series by writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Marcus To is relaunching as Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. Yang has been penning Shang-Chi’s adventures before the Marvel Studios feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived in theaters and on Disney+. Shang-Chi has encountered revelations about his origin and family, dangerous additions to his rogues gallery, and changes to his relationship with the wider Marvel Universe. The next era in his ever-changing story will unfold in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, as the Marvel hero takes possession of the powerful artifacts that rival even the Infinity Gems.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings will see everyone from Hydra to the Hand trying to get their hands on them. The previously solicited Shang-Chi #13 will now be Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 to kick off the bold new chapter for the character on July 20th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been such a joy to work with Marcus To over the last couple of months. He’s a brilliant artist. His characters are vibrant and full of energy, and he’s so good at fight choreography!” Yang said. “We’re all really excited about the new #1! And about bringing in ten of the most powerful items ever into the Marvel Universe!”

“Gene and I are gearing up to give the fans one hell of an action-packed book,” To added. “Shang-Chi is the greatest hand-to-hand combatant in the Marvel Universe, and we’re gonna show it in this story.”

The latest volume of Shang-Chi has seen the martial arts hero cross paths with the likes of Captain America, Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four. This new upgrade to his arsenal has put a huge target on his back and risen his profile in the Marvel Universe. It also aligns Shang-Chi closer to his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, who defeated his father to claim the Ten Rings in his 2021 movie. A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already in the works, along with a spinoff series on Disney+ from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The solicitation to Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 is below. The series debuts July 20th.

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by MARCUS TO

COVER BY DIKE RUAN

On Sale 7/20

Shang-Chi has gained possession of the powerful Ten Rings. But so much concentrated energy has not gone unnoticed. Now, every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe is coming to take the Rings from him! But will the responsibility and the truth of the Rings be too much to bear for the hero? The debut issue will see Shang-Chi in a striking showdown with Razorfist, more trouble for the Five Weapons Society, and the first appearance of a new foe—RED CANNON!