‘She Could Fly’ #1 Trailer Spotlights Creator Accolades

She Could Fly #1 is in stores today, and Dark Horse has released a new trailer for the big occasion.

She Could Fly is part of Karen Berger’s second wave of comics from Dark Horse, and comes from Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and Martin Morazzo (Ice Cream Man). As you can see in the new trailer, the comics industry is loving the new series, but that love is also spreading to the movie industry too. Cantwell introduced the series to The Parts You Lose star Aaron Paul, a film Cantwell is directing.

“SHE COULD FLY is a modern day masterpiece that takes you inside of our hero’s mind in a way I have never seen done before,” Paul said. “It’s heartbreakingly beautiful and honest to its core.”

ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt also came away impressed from the series’ debut, and an excerpt from the full review can be found below.

“She Could Fly #1, the first of four issues from Dark Horses’ Berger Books imprint, is a deep title that tackles mental health issues head-on. From the minds of writer Christopher Cantwell (AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire), artist Martin Morazzo (Ice Cream Man), and colorist Miroslav Mrva, the book is a masterful tale of a world just finding out that there is a powered human among them.”

You can check out the official description of She Could Fly #2 below and the new trailer can be found above.

She Could Fly #2

Christopher Cantwell (W), Martin Morazzo (A/Cover), and Miroslav Mrva (C)

On sale Aug 8

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

“She could fly, but then she blew up. Luna mourns the loss, unable to let go, while Bill Meigs returns to Chicago to secretly investigate the Flying Woman’s identity. Meanwhile, Eon-Def Industrial moves to put a cap on dangerous technology in hopes of avoiding federal prying eyes. And the Brewsters discover that Kido may not be as at peace as she claims.”

– Written by Christopher Cantwell, co-creator/showrunner of AMC’s critically acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire.

– Martín Morazzo has worked on Nighthawk, Elektra, and the recently released creator-owned Ice Cream Man.

If you’re not familiar with She Could Fly, you can find the description of issue #1 below.

“In Chicago, an unknown woman appears flying at speeds of 120 miles per hour and at heights reaching 2,000 feet. Then she suddenly dies in a fiery explosion mid-air. No one knows who she was, how she flew, or why. Luna, a disturbed 15-year-old girl becomes obsessed with learning everything about her while rumors and conspiracy theories roil. Will cracking the secrets of the Flying Woman’s inner life lead to the liberation from her own troubled mind?”

She Could Fly #2 hits comic stores on August 8, while She Could Fly #1 is in comic stores today.