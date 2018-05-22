Exclusive: Luna Can’t Keep Her Head On Straight On ‘She Could Fly’ #2 Cover

Dark Horse Comics’ new Karen Berger Imprint series She Could Fly made quite the first impression, and now we’ve got your first look at issue #2.

She Could Fly’s central mystery is the identity of the flying woman who exploded in mid-air, and the cover to She Could Fly #2 indicates that won’t be the weirdest thing we see in the series. The cover features Luna, who’s obsessed with finding the flying woman’s identity, holding her own head in her hands as the vastness of space looms behind her.

Trippy right? From the issue’s description though Luna will need to get her head on straight (sorry, we couldn’t resist) as she is isn’t the only one attempting to find the woman’s identity, and it seems others just want to make sure nothing ever comes to light.

You can check out the cover to She Could Fly #2 above, and the official description for the issue can be found below.

She Could Fly #2

Christopher Cantwell (W), Martin Morazzo (A/Cover), and Miroslav Mrva (C)

On sale Aug 8

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

“She could fly, but then she blew up. Luna mourns the loss, unable to let go, while Bill Meigs returns to Chicago to secretly investigate the Flying Woman’s identity. Meanwhile, Eon-Def Industrial moves to put a cap on dangerous technology in hopes of avoiding federal prying eyes. And the Brewsters discover that Kido may not be as at peace as she claims.”

– Written by Christopher Cantwell, co-creator/showrunner of AMC’s critically acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire.

– Martín Morazzo has worked on Nighthawk, Elektra, and the recently released creator-owned Ice Cream Man.

If you’re not familiar with She Could Fly, you can find the description of issue #1 below.

“In Chicago, an unknown woman appears flying at speeds of 120 miles per hour and at heights reaching 2,000 feet. Then she suddenly dies in a fiery explosion mid-air. No one knows who she was, how she flew, or why. Luna, a disturbed 15-year-old girl becomes obsessed with learning everything about her while rumors and conspiracy theories roil. Will cracking the secrets of the Flying Woman’s inner life lead to the liberation from her own troubled mind?”

She Could Fly #2 hits comic stores on August 8, while She Could Fly #1 is in comic stores on July 11.

What did you think about the first issue of Dark Horse’s She Could Fly? Let us know in the comments!