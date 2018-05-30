‘Shirtless Bear-Fighter’ Teasing Reveal Tomorrow

Image seems to be teasing the return of the forest’s greatest hero, signaling the return of Jody LeHeup and Sebastian Girner’sShirtless Bear-Fighter!

The unconventional warrior took the comics world by storm last year, as any hero who fights for the rights of bears with superhuman strength and a distinct loathing of shirt fabric would. A new teaser image shared by the official account shows a shadowy portrait of your favorite forest protector with the caption “#Tomorrow. 🐻👊”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shirtless Bear-Fighter wrapped up the first storyline with issue #5 in October of last year, and since then fans have waited for news of some sort of return. The book struck gold with audiences thanks to its self-aware comedy and fun over the top action, not to mention some hilarious visuals, all the while telling a satisfying and emotional tale with its lead.

When asked why the book took off so quickly, LeHeup thinks it’s a mix of things.

“There’s so much to love about this book. It’s hard to know where to start! Maybe SBF

resonates because it’s a gorgeously illustrated, over-the-top, fight-comic,” LeHeup told ComicBook.com. “Maybe it’s because people enjoy falling out of their chairs laughing. Maybe it’s because we’re living through some very dark times and people like to be reminded what joy feels like. Or maybe people just really like pixelated dongs.”

“Honestly though I think the real reason fans are resonating with SBF is because it speaks to that inner self, that little bear-fighter deep inside all of us that power fantasizes about standing up to bear oppression,” LeHeup said.

Shirtless Bear-Fighter Vol. 1 is written by Jody LeHeup and Sebastian Girner and drawn by Nil Vendrell, Mike Spicer, and Andrew Robinson. You can find the official description for the first volume below.

“After being betrayed by the bears that raised him, the legendary SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER wanders the forest he’s sworn to protect, fist-fighting bears, eating flapjacks and being the angriest man the world has ever known!

When wild-eyed, super-strong bears attack the citizens of Major City, Shirtless ventures into the human world to do what he does best…PUNCH THOSE BEARS IN THE FACE! But all is not as it seems. Someone is manipulating Shirtless…and only by confronting the demons of his past can Shirtless hope to save his future!

A heart-filled, hilarious, tall tale for the ages…you don’t want to miss SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!”

Shirtless Bear-Fighter Vol. 1 is available in stores now.