Si Spurrier and Mike Dowling’s New Minotaur Series Is An X-Files Inspired Horror Story, And Your First Look Preview Has Arrived (Exclusive)

Assembling a team of top creators would already be an impressive feat for any series, especially when that team includes names like Si Spurrier, Mike Dowling, and Sofie Dodgson. When that team then decides to craft a series with elements of science fiction and horror, the anticipation understandably goes through the roof, especially when a little X-Files gets thrown in, and we’ve got your exclusive first preview right here.

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The new series is titled Minotaur, and as you can see in our exclusive preview of the anticipated series, it pulls no punches. The series takes place five years after a government supercomputer triggered an event known as the Singularity, which was an explosion of technological superintelligence that nearly ushered in an unimaginable tomorrow. While the failsafe kept that from happening, something still came through in the moments between, and now it’s up to a small team of individuals to get to the source and expose it.

What Is Minotaur Really About?

Minotaur follows three main characters, beginning with a photojournalist named Gloria Monday. Gloria documents the lives of those who are dealing with the aftermath of outbreaks from the future, and Gloria is also dealing with those traumas as she seeks to help others deal with theirs.

Assisting Gloria is her no-nonsense ex-military friend, and their adventure is being bankrolled by a mysterious tech bro who is watching from afar through a drone that’s accompanying them. As they make their way towards their mission, they will encounter a host of unexpected miracles and monsters, including the Minotaur-esque creature that eviscerates several people in the opening pages, and things are bound to only get more mysterious and dangerous from there. You can find the official description for Minoatur below.

“Five years ago, a government supercomputer triggered the Singularity: an explosion of technological superintelligence heralding an unimaginable tomorrow. At least, it almost did. Within moments, a failsafe activated. The plug was pulled. The future was aborted. But something leaked in those first picoseconds, through wire and wave. And now? The future fights back. Inexplicable events. Miracles and monsters. Harbingers of revolution…or apocalypse?

Minotaur is the tale of Gloria Monday, a photojournalist documenting the lives of those, like her, who are haunted, tortured, and transformed by outbreaks of the future; along with the no-nonsense ex-military muscle who watches her six, and the reformed tech bro secretly bankrolling their global mission to expose it all.

From Simon Spurrier (The Flash, John Constantine: Hellblazer, Dead in America) and Mike Dowling (The Amazing Spider-Man, Unfollow) comes Minotaur, an X-Files for the forward-looking era, with science-fiction ideas ripped from the pages of New Scientist, manifesting among human societies in spooky, unsettling ways.”

Minotaur #1 will hit comic stores on July 15, 2026.

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