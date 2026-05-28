Unreleased Superhero Concept From The Legendary Stan Lee Is Finally Releasing, And We Can’t Wait (Exclusive)

Few names are as renowned in the world of comics as the late Stan Lee, who was a part of the creation of so many iconic superheroes over the course of his career. There is one superhero concept, however, that never made it to release, but that’s about to change, as Lee’s unreleased superhero concept is finally making their debut, and we’ve got all the exclusive details right here.

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Ignition Press is bringing the unreleased Stan Lee creation to life in their first-ever original graphic novel, Airwalker, which is also a collaboration with Superhero Ventures. The talented creative team of writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty, Murder Podcast) and artist Danny Luckert (Jumpscare, The Space Between) are bringing Lee’s vision to life in the project, and we’ve got your exclusive first look below ahead of its Comic-Con International debut later this year.

How Stan Lee’s Airwalker Went From Concept to Reality

Haun and Luckert couldn’t have been more excited to take a concept from a legend like Stan Lee and start to build out the world around them, and in Airwalker, the story revolves around a young man named Bo Chang. To care for his ailing mother and keep the family business afloat, Chang fights as a prize fighter for a local mobster, and his journey as a hero begins after encountering an old and incredibly mysterious friend of his father’s. Chang’s life is never the same after that encounter, as a God Particle gives him the ability to walk on air, but that new power also comes with more attention, especially from those who would like to take that power for themselves.

“I’ve had a strange and delightful career in comics,” said writer Jeremy Haun. “I’ve written or drawn for just about every company out there. Airwalker was a new and wonderful challenge. How could I say no to taking a concept from STAN LEE and creating a whole world with it? Airwalker is a classic superhero story. It has all the best things about an origin — powers, fights, and an amazing costume. But at its heart it was the story of love for and duty to family that I just had to tell.”

“I’m so absolutely lucky to be working once again with Danny Luckert,” added Haun. “Every bit of heart on the page comes from Danny and his brilliant work. I think we made something special together. And I think Stan would be proud.”

“Airwalker was a real treat to work on,” said artist Danny Luckert. “Jeremy wrote a great script that has everything — big superhero action, tender personal moments, family, heart, and a bit of horror thrown in, too. I think people will really get a kick out of what we came up with.”

The first look at Airwalker is available in comic stores as a special ashcan edition, and the graphic novel will debut at Comic-Con in San Diego, which kicks off on July 22nd, 2026. A special edition cover of the graphic novel will be available exclusively in comic stores, and the softcover editions will feature a cover by Luckert. You can find the official description for Airwalker below.

“From throwing prize fights to transcending the laws of physics, Bo Chang’s life is about to change forever. For Bo Chang, life is a constant battle. Whether it’s from fighting the mobsters that have him under his thumb as a prize fighter or caring for his ailing mother and their family-owned bookshop in New York City’s Chinatown. As if these battles weren’t enough, Bo is about to find himself fighting for the future of humanity.

When a family friend with a mysterious connection to Bo’s dead father arrives back in their

lives, Bo becomes exposed to what can only be described as a ‘god particle.’ The transformation that occurs not only makes him able to walk on air but makes him a target for everyone else attempting to take control of this evolutionary discovery.”

“Any idea by Stan Lee is a blessing,” said Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. “Airwalker shows that The Man never stopped looking forward and always sought new ways to keep the superhero genre fresh and alive. What Jeremy and Danny have done not only honors that impulse but puts them in a long tradition of fantastic Stan Lee collaborations.”

Airwalker is set to hit comic stores on July 28, 2026.

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