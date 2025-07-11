Ignition Press Explores What Happens After Humanity Disappears in New Miranda Bros. Series Arcadia (Exclusive)

Ignition Press is ramping up in a major way with the reveal of its newest project, and we’ve got all your exclusive details right here! Ignition Press has revealed a new series titled Arcadia, and the series is being brought to life by acclaimed creators Roy and Inaki Miranda (We Live, Blade Forger). The series takes place in a world where humanity has vanished, and in its place, a new form of life has risen, but that doesn’t mean the search for meaning and connection in the past ever truly ends.

This also reunites the Miranda Bros. with colorist Eva de la Cruz and letterer Dave Sharpe, who worked previously on the truly excellent We Live and their most recent hit Blade Forger. That isn’t the only reunion happening, though, as editor Jamie S. Rich previously worked alongside Roy and Inaki on the award-nominated Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons.

Arcadia tells the story of Halu, who is one of the new lifeforms (known as Serants) that have risen after humanity’s disappearance. The Serants are artificial beings born from a mysterious chrysalis known as Superdragons, and all of their consciousness, memories, and even their soul are carried within a core known as a Pearl. We are soon introduced to Halu after being born late in a forgotten silo, and after being rescued by a scavenger named Weedy, Halu meets a young mechanic named Fix, and both of their worlds will never be the same from that moment forward.

“Though it takes place in a broken world, Arcadia is a celebration of life, of the bonds that transform us,” said co-creator, co-writer, and artist Inaki Miranda. “Giving words and form to that world became a way to hold on to what slips away: memory, love, identity. I’ve tried to make every page of Arcadia an emotional echo, something you can see, read, and feel all at once. A story you don’t just think about, but truly live.”

“Arcadia is about living with what remains: memories, connections, unresolved questions. It’s a story about the beauty that survives disaster,” explained co-creator and co-writer Roy Miranda. “We set out to write something as intimate as it is vast. Arcadia is a story about love, but also about memory as a form of resistance.”

If you happen to be at San Diego Comic-Con, you can find new merchandise and previews of Arcadia ahead of its Cold Open issue Kickstarter campaign this August. Each Cold Open issue from Ignition Press is a standalone entry point for fans that features an original vignette that introduces the reader to the world, the stakes, and the characters featured in the story. Not only that, but fans will also get behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and more, and the issue will feature covers by Inaki Miranda and the team of Jae Lee and June Chung. You can sign up to be notified on launch right here.

“When we started building the Ignition Press publishing plan, we knew we wanted something with a broad scope,” added Ignition Press Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. “I knew the Miranda Bros. had a knack for building worlds and mythic narratives, so I was not surprised that they were the ones who showed up with just such a thing. What did surprise me is how far beyond my wildest expectations Arcadia was. It’s both totally unique, and yet such a perfect extension of their personal reference points, it defies all description and categorization. You just have to give yourself over to the vision.” You can find the official description for Arcadia below.

“In a future where humanity has vanished, a new form of life rises from the ruins: the Serants, artificial beings born from mysterious technological chrysalises known as Superdragons. Each one carries a Pearl, a biotechnological core that holds their consciousness, their memories… their soul.

Halu is a Serant born late, emerging from a forgotten silo. He is rescued from destruction by Weedy, an eccentric scavenger obsessed with the remnants of the past and the search for meaning in their own existence. Soon after, Halu meets Fix, a practical, strong, and luminous young mechanic who awakens something deep within him. Together, in a world of ruins and dangers, they search for meaning, connection, and a reason to endure.”

What do you think of Arcadia?