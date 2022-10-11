Skybound Announces Massive Plans for Invincible's 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Invincible, and Skybound has a year-long celebration in store for fans. The groundbreaking comic series from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley is one of the most successful new superhero franchises of the century, and recently became a hit adult-animated series for Prime Video that's ramping up for Season 2. Invincible is created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and made its debut on Janurary 22, 2003. It has a successful 15-year run of 144 issues with multiple spinoffs and even a crossover with a certain friendly neighborhood hero. Next for Invincible is a year filled with celebrations and new releases for its 20th anniversary.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Skybound's plans for the Invincible 20th anniversary. 2023 will see the release of an Invincible #1 facsimile edition reprint, the Invincible Undeluxe #1 one-shot, the Invincible Compendium Vol.1 HC, Invincible Vol.1 (New Edition), Invincible Universe Compendium, along with apparel, collectibles, tabletop games, video games, and more.

(Photo: Skybound)

"Wow, twenty years! I can't believe it," said Robert Kirkman. "Invincible is something that Cory, Ryan and I have devoted a large portion of our lives to. Now that it's being discovered by an infinitely larger audience it's really great to see it live on in so many different forms. It's so gratifying to know that people will be falling in love with Invincible for years to come."

"I'm not one to usually get excited, but 2023 is going to be the biggest year for Invincible yet, with so many crazy and unexpected things on the way!" said Cory Walker. "I'd say Invincible fans should get ready but there's really nothing you can do to prepare for all that awesome that's coming."

"Invincible is turning 20?! Happy Birthday, Markus Sebastian Grayson!" said Ryan Ottley. "I'm so happy to see so many new viewers and readers jump in and experience our series for the first time, and I can't wait for everyone to see what's next!"

"There are few comic books I love more than Invincible, and I'll always remember Robert walking into my office, telling me that the series was ending," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP/Publisher, Skybound Entertainment. "Now, all these years later, the Invincible fanbase is stronger than ever, and we're celebrating this anniversary across every division of Skybound to ensure that fans can experience the thrill of Mark, Nolan, Eve, and the whole Invincible Universe in ways they never imagined. Is this where I say my favorite character is Battle Beast?"

Invincible #1 Facsimile Edition and Invincible Undeluxe #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Details on the Invincible releases can be found below.