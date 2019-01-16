Review: ‘Sleepless’ #11 Is a Soft But Satisfying Finale

The phrase “all good things must come to an end” has arguably become trite at this point. But it proves to be the case with Sleepless, the fantasy epic which draws to a close with this week’s issue #11. All at once, the finale proves to be subdued and incredibly poignant, a tone that feels pretty fitting for the series as a whole.

The issue sees Poppy and Cyrenic both faced with their own dilemmas, as their escape to safety and the freedom of Harbeny hang in the balance. To an extent, it makes perfect sense that Sleepless is drawing to a close in this issue, as it makes the main narrative feel refreshingly concise and self-contained. But even then, there’s a lot of Sleepless that still feels unexplored with this final issue, and would definitely beckon some sort of sequel or spinoff under the right circumstances. And even with the occasional tinges of melancholy that would normally plague a series finale, a feeling of hope can’t help but be felt by the characters and readers both.

Sarah Vaughn truly makes each character in the series, no matter how big or small, feel three-dimensional, even as they also serve as a play on some sort of fantasy trope. This makes everything from the almost-disorienting final battle to the issue’s more intimate moments feel so lived-in and authentic. Even the issue’s villain is humanized in a way that readers will surely relate to in one way or another.

In addition to just being a fitting conclusion, Sleepless #11 proves to be an interesting take on consent. The mindset that people should be in control of their own fate and destiny is certainly nothing new in the fantasy genre, but it makes it no less satisfying when Sleepless reaches that point.

Throughout the entire issue, Poppy never loses any sense of agency, even when confronted with a conflict that began long before she was born. In a genre that regularly treats women (and particularly women of color) as if they’re pawns in a game played by men, there’s something unbelievably refreshing about seeing Poppy essentially be the one to turn the tide. The subverting of female roles in a fantasy world is something that is subtly weaved through the rest of the issue, both in the female allies that Poppy has, and in one particularly wonderful moment with Poppy’s cousin Rellen.

The fact that the issue tackles these themes without losing Sleepless‘ sense of style is worth noting. Del Duca’s art is a joy to behold, packing so much action and emotion into every panel. Her use of lines and background shading is particularly dynamic, especially when the issue gets into its biggest set piece. But through it all, there’s an inherent warmth to each panel and character design, which only helps accentuate that notion of humanizing each character.

Alissa Sallah’s colors provide a perfect accent to Del Duca’s art, with every panel being given a feel that’s simultaneously earthy and elevated. The palette of purples, greens, and golds have consistently given this series a different feel from other fantasy offerings, and that’s definitely the case with this final installment. Deron Bennett’s lettering proves to be the sort of proverbial cherry on top, complimenting the wordy dialogue while also giving it a sort of jaunty and airy quality.

Sleepless #11 wraps up its narrative in a lush, but dynamic, way. While the final issue certainly draws some elements to a close, it doesn’t play into the tropes that usually fall upon fantasy finales, and arguably makes the case for more stories to be told in its fictional world. It will be sad to see Sleepless‘ compelling roster of characters and its gorgeously-designed landscape go, but this conclusion will surely strike all of the right notes with fans.

Published by Image Comics

On January 9, 2019

Written by Sarah Vaughn

Art by Leila Del Duca

Colors by Alissa Sallah

Letters by VC’s Travis Lanham