Snake Eyes Deadgame #2 Rob Liefeld Exclusive Preview

After a blockbuster first issue that sold out and went back to print, Rob Liefeld's G.I. Joe miniseries Snake Eyes: Deadgame will release its second issue later this week. IDW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of the first few pages of the comic, which Liefeld is writing with collaborator Chad Bowers, and then doing the art for. The series, which Liefeld has characterized as a bucket list job, centers on a new character who comes into the story with some connection to Snake Eyes's mysterious past. It seems animosity between the two will drive much of the story, but the threat will be much bigger than a one-on-one showdown

You can see the preview pages below. Also included is one of the issue's covers, and the credits page that gives a look at one of the new characters introduced in the series.

"Chris Ryall had been asking me to do a G.I. Joe project for the last couple years," Liefeld explained. "So last year, as Major X was coming out, I was locking up my deal to do this. I proposed a storyline to IDW and Hasbro. Snake Eyes was the focus, and I'm going to tell you, man, this series has some crazy mythological, mystical -- some really big concepts. And they let me. Like, 'approve, approve, approve.' So it's been very exciting putting the characters through their paces. I'm approaching Snake Eyes as kind of a giant Mission: Impossible scenario. By the middle of the issue, he realizes he is in way over his head, and that's where any character is always at his best -- when he realizes the scale of what he's up against."

Liefeld noted that shortly after the Snake Eyes comic was announced last year, Hasbro announced a feature film based on the character as well. He said that while movies are where the general public tends to stand up and take notice, comics are often where creators are venturing out into unknown territory and getting really creative. He also noted that there's something special about getting to draw some of these larger-than-life characters, comparing Snake-Eyes to Captain America.

You can check out the official synopsis for the issue below.

Superstar creator Rob Liefeld’s action epic hits a new high! Snake Eyes races against time… and each other. There can be only one winner, but no limit on those who fall to—the Deadgame!