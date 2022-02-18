A New Threat Emerges in Something Is Killing The Children #21 Preview (Exclusive)

Something is Killing the Children continues to be one of the most compelling supernatural thrillers around, and soon it will kick off a brand new arc that returns the present-day Erica Slaughter to the spotlight. That new arc beings in Something is Killing the Children #21 by writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake), artist Werther Dell’Edera (Razorblades), colorist Miquel Muerto (House of Slaughter), and letterer AndWorld Design (We Only Find Them When They’re Dead), and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the big issue starting on the next slide!

The new issue hits this March and picks up one year after the events of Archer’s Peak. Erica resurfaces to take on a case with a young girl who has seen a new type of monster, a monster that could end up having terrifying implications.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be difficult enough, but she’s also having to keep her head on a swivel after leaving the Order of St. George, who might be behind the mysterious figure that is following her.

Something is Killing the Children #21 features a main cover by Dell’Edera and variant covers by Jenny Frison (Catwoman), Dan Mora (Klaus), Gabriele Dell’Otto (Moon Knight), and Vincenzo Riccardi (Seven Secrets), and you can check out the full preview and the covers on the next slide. You can find the official description below.

“One year later, after the events of Archer’s Peak, Erica Slaughter resurfaces to take on the case of a girl who’s seen a new kind of monster, one with terrifying implications. . . But she’s broken ties with the House of Slaughter-and that can have deadly consequences. The Order of St. George does not forget nor do they forgive. Even as Erica goes on the hunt, she must keep an eye out for the mysterious figure on her trail in order to survive the coming storm.”

Something is Killing the Children #21 hits comics stores and digital platforms on March 30th.

Main Cover By Werther Dell’Edera & Miquel Muerto

Variant Cover By Jenny Frison

Variant Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Gabriele Dell’Otto

Need a Lawyer

A Good Detective

Trauma

Need Your Help