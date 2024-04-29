Bleach Goes Viral Over Official Cyberpunk Makeover

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its return to screens later this year, and the franchise has gone viral by giving some of its characters an official cyberpunk makeover for Bleach: Brave Souls! For those not familiar with the mobile game, it actually filled a very important purpose before the anime returned for its adaptation of the final arc for Tite Kubo's original manga series. It was the first time many fans got to see anime like designs for many of the characters, forms, and fights that debuted in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Some of these actors introduced in the game even reprised their roles for the anime's take on it.

That's why it's always cool to see unique designs introduced in Bleach: Brave Souls even with the anime (and the original manga itself) now back in action. The mobile game often gives fans official makeovers and outfits that wouldn't be seen in the main entries, and often lets characters who don't get a lot of shine get their time in the spotlight. That's the case for the new wave of designs showcased with the "Future Society" wave of summons for the title, which introduced cyberpunk makeovers for Orihime Inoue, Ulquiorra, and Nnoitora. Check them out below as spotted by @BBSWorldChamp on X.

CYBERPUNK X BLEACH IS SOMETHING I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED TILL NOW! pic.twitter.com/AbARTZOrPX — Aaroniero (@BBSWorldChamp) April 26, 2024

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Date

Thankfully, it's not going to be much longer without more Bleach anime material coming our way. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes released last Summer, and is currently scheduled to premiere something later this year. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the next wave of episodes, however, but it will be picking up with the next phase of the fight between Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Sternritter fighters as Ichigo Kurosaki and his group break into the Royal Palace area.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all first began.