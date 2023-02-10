Spawn Page Punchers 2-Pack Figure Sets Launch From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys' Page Punchers lineup consists of 3-inch scale or 7-inch scale figures bundled with a related comic book. The lineup thus far has been a standard mix of DC Comics characters like Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Aquaman, but today Spawn is finally getting into the mix. What's more, the Spawn wave features the first 2-packs in the Page Punchers lineup.

The first bundle includes 3-inch figures of Spawn and Anti-Spawn with a reprint of Spawn #1. The second bundle includes figures of Gunslinger and Auger with a reprint of Spawn #309. Both are available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for April 3rd.

Spawn Page Punchers Spawn and Anti-Spawn: "Since the dawn of time, the battle between Heaven and Hell has raged. Both sides have won and lost mere inches in the fight. Under the watchful eye of Malebolgia began the Hellspawn program to create the greatest warrior Hell could conceive. Not to be outdone, Heaven's own scientists started work on the Anti-Spawn project. Anti-Spawn's, also known as Redeemers, were the pinnacle of Heaven's soldiers. They were sent to fight against the forces of Hell in a battle for supremacy in the afterlife! Now in the present day, the current Spawn, Al Simmons, faces off with his former Boss and Mentor, Jason Wynn, in a fight to the death!"

Spawn Page Punchers Gunslinger and Auger: "The Gunslinger had been savagely ripped from his own period in time and cast into the future. His body failing him, he finds himself in the presence of someone from his past-the man known as Cogliostro. The offer for a new powerful body is made, but unsurprisingly the deal is one-sided. The potential host turns out to be Auger, a shape-shifting demon in the service of Cog. A fight for the host body ensues, with Gunslinger seemingly the victor. As the Gunslinger heads into the sunset, only time will tell what the repercussions of absorbing the demon will be."