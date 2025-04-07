1964’s Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 assembled six of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes as the Sinister Six: Doctor Octopus, the Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter. They each attacked Spider-Man separately and, one by one, were defeated. While the Sinister Six would infrequently regather over the years with rotating members (Rhino, Venom, and the Hobgoblin have all joined their ranks), the supervillain sextet sometimes expanded. A half-dozen once became a dozen as the Sinister Twelve under the leadership of the Green Goblin, and Boomerang brought together some of his fellow D-listers to form the Sinister Sixteen.

It’s a concept that former Amazing Spider-Man writer J. Michael Straczynski will run with in Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen, a new one-shot comic set to bring together some of Marvel’s most popular heroes and villains, including Spidey villains Doc Ock, Kingpin, and Venom, and X-Men foes like Magneto and Mystique.

Spider-man vs. the sinister sixteen #1 cover by terry and rachel dodson

The book marks the grand finale to Straczynski’s series of unlikely pairings one-shots, standalone stories that have paired off everyone from Peter Parker’s Aunt May and the witch Agatha Harkness to Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon. (One clue this particular tale isn’t in continuity: Peter and Mary Jane Watson are on a romantic night out.)

Here’s the official description: “Peter Parker was just trying to have a nice night out with Mary Jane, but wouldn’t you know it: The Parker Luck has filled his evening with an assortment of some of the world’s most vile villains! With Spidey, Thor, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Loki, Doctor Octopus and many more all in one room, things are bound to explode!”

Spider-man vs. the sinister sixteen #1 interior artwork by phil noto

“One of the most common tropes in the super hero world is that of the amount of destruction that comes when heroes and villains lock horns. We all accept that it just happens,” Straczynski said in a statement. “This led to thinking: What if the owner of a popular restaurant has run it into the ground and needs the place to be destroyed for the insurance money, and invites a ton of heroes and villains to dine all at the same time in the hope that a fight breaks out? What if initially everyone tries to stay calm to enjoy the experience, but sooner or later, with that roster… the storm comes.”

The cover by Rachel and Terry Dodson (Thunderbolts) teases a dining room ruckus with the likes of the Absorbing Man, a frequent foe of Thor and the Hulk, and the super-strong Titania, archrival of She-Hulk. Artist Phil Noto’s (Marvel’s Star Wars) interior artwork is a who’s who of Marvel villains and heroes alike, showing some of the villainous attendees: Wilson Fisk and Typhoid Mary, Mystique and Destiny, the Leader, Lady Deathstrike, Klaw, Sebastian Shaw, the Grey Gargoyle, and Bullseye.

Also in attendance: the Inhumans Black Bolt and Medusa, Doctor Strange and Clea, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, and Squirrel Girl and Tippy-Toe.

Spider-man vs. the sinister sixteen #1 interior artwork by phil noto

“It became a great opportunity to shove a truckload of characters, good and evil, into one room at the same time, and watch the situation deteriorate into chaos,” Straczynski said. “Given the mandate of this book, to show unlikely combinations, this was the ultimate and only possible conclusion: put everyone into one 30-page story, roll in a grenade, and see what happens. This was probably the most fun book to write, and one of the funniest. So appreciative of Marvel giving me this chance to just write whatever the heck I wanted, and come up with fun stories with unlikely associations.”

Marvel’s unlikely duos series has partnered Straczynski with artists Will Robson (January’s Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon), Bernard Chang (February’s Captain America & Volstagg), and Elena Casagrande and Juan Ferreyra (March’s Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom). Next, original Defenders Hulk and Doctor Strange will reunite and Aunt May and Agatha Harkness will team-up (in May’s Hulk & Doctor Strange), and the Spirit of Vengeance will battle the devourer of worlds (in June’s Ghost Rider vs. Galactus).



The sixth and final one-shot, Spider-Man vs. the Sinister Sixteen (previously titled Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus), hits stands on July 30.