Agatha Harkness and Spider-Man’s Aunt May Are Teaming up in a New Marvel Comic

J. Michael Straczynski’s runs on Amazing Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America are colliding. This month’s Captain America #14, written by Straczynski and drawn by Carlos Magno (Savage Avengers), forms the new Warriors Three: Steve Rogers, Peter Parker, and Thor Odinson, who will return to the site of the small town that once neighbored the City of Asgard (in Straczynski’s Thor Vol. 3). Straczynski will then team up Captain America, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Agatha Harkness, and more Marvel heroes and villains in a series of one-shots featuring what Marvel Comics calls “the strangest Marvel pairings ever.”

Straczynski will be paired with a different artist across six issues — Will Robson (The Great Lakes Avengers), Bernard Chang (Dead X-Men), Elena Casagrande (Blade), Juan Ferreyra (Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance), Phil Noto (Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising), and Germán Peralta (Venom) — as he brings together unlikely duos like Ghost Rider and Galactus, or the witch Agatha Harkness and Spider-Man’s Aunt May.



Videos by ComicBook.com



“I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated,” Straczynski said. “For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom… go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom… see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus… Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness. The more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I’ve been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I’m so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January.

Beginning with Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1 in January 2025, Marvel will roll out six standalone issues in the spirit of the classic Marvel Team-Up and Marvel Two-in-One:

Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1 (by Straczynski and Robson)

Captain America & Volstagg #1 (by Straczynski and Chang)

Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom #1 (by Straczynski and Casagrande)

Hulk & Doctor Strange #1 (by Straczynski and Peralta)

Ghost Rider vs. Galactus #1 (by Straczynski and Ferreyra)

Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus #1 (by Straczynski and Noto)

Hulk & Doctor Strange #1, which reunites two of the original founding Defenders, will also feature a backup story starring Aunt May and Agatha Harkness. May Parker has had run-ins with her superhero nephew’s enemies before — Doctor Octopus, the Vulture, Kingpin, and the Green Goblin, to name a few — but never has she been bewitched by the spell of the New Salem witch who mentored Wanda Maximoff, battled the Salem Seven, and defied the demon Mephisto.

Captain America #14, featuring the new Warriors Three, goes on sale October 30; Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1 will launch Marvel’s line of Straczynski one-shots in January.