Spider-Woman Returns to Her Classic Costume

Marvel launched Spider-Woman into a brand new series in 2020, and with it came a lethal power set, new revelations about her past and family,. and a slick new costume. The good news is that writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Perez are sticking around for more adventures with Jessica Drew, but the new costume will take a backseat as Spider-Woman #11 brings back the classic Spider-Woman costume once more along with some familiar faces to go with her new mission, and you can check out the cover by Junggeun Yoon below.

Pacheco gave fans some details about what's coming next for Jessica Drew, and now that she's not going to die from a deadly serum (we hope at least), her focus returns to Gerry and Roger, though not everything is going to go according to plan.

(Photo: Marvel)

Pacheco said “We’ve taken Jessica Drew through a gut-wrenching, action-packed wringer these past 10 issues, and we aren’t letting up as we head into our next adventure! With the mysteries of Wundagore behind her, Jess is finally feeling like herself again, and longing to get back to a 'normal' life. But what exactly IS normal for Spider-Woman?"

“In Issue 11 we see Jess setting aside her latest suit (for now), and gearing up once again in the iconic red and yellow costume - albeit with a few new touches and some surprises - courtesy of the always inventive Pere Perez," Pacheco said. "She’s safely home and ready to resume her life with Gerry and Roger...but of course nothing is that simple for the one and only Spider-Woman. We’re launching Jess directly into another over-the-top story, featuring incredible new villains, unbelievable action from Pere, and of course, me ripping everyone’s hearts again as I chortle with evil glee. Also there will be monster trucks."

“Can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on this, it’s classic Jessica Drew with the ‘Pacheco & Pérez’ twist, and honestly, it’s fun as hell," Pacheco said.

You had us at Gerry and Roger but once you throw monster trucks into the mix, it's pretty much a done deal. Perez did a splendid job with the new suit, and while I will always love her modern costume, I still have a fondness for the original too.

You can find the official description below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #11

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by PERE PÈREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

