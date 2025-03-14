Star Trek: Omega To Mark the End of an Era for the Franchise (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Omega will bring the current of Star Trek comics to its end this May. ComicBook can exclusively reveal details regarding the 40-page Star Trek: Omega one-shot, which concludes more than two years of shared storytelling between IDW Publishing’s Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant series. Written by the same writers who have helmed those two series – Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and Christopher Cantwell, respectively – with art by the same artists who have graced them throughout the run, Star Trek: Omega promises to spotlight these characters in the aftermath of the Star Trek: Lore War event. Some will be placed where fans expect as the events of the film Star Trek: Nemesis loom on the horizon, while others will be given surprising new directions.

“How does one put into words the feelings of ending an incredible, nearly three-year run of comics? It’s impossible to say,” says Group Editor Heather Antos. “Two critically-acclaimed ongoing series, two franchise-shattering events, multiple tie-in series and one-shots…what Jackson, Collin, Chris, Angel, Ramon, Marcus, Mike, Megan, Rachael, Davide, Tess, Oleg, Joe, Erik, Travis, Liana, Lee, Marissa, Clayton, and all of the other INCREDIBLE artists involved on covers have accomplished is nothing short of comic book alchemy. Omega is the culmination of some of the most passionate Star Trek fans and comics creators alive, and they have given everything they’ve got in what I hope will go down as one of the most emotional and heartfelt stories not only in Star Trek history, but comic book history to boot.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Omega #1: “Two and a half years of comics spanning 60 years of Star Trek history, a fair few awards, and more than a few universe detonations, and it’s all been coming to this…

Star Trek: Omega is the denouement of the critically acclaimed Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant storylines, and the first glimpse at all that comes next. The crews of the Theseus, Defiant, and Enterprise set to work restoring the universe to what it should be after the evil android Lore’s intervention. Each hero finds their peace in preordained or unexpected ways, with individual scenes depicted by one of Star Trek’s or Defiant’s mainline artists! This finale pays tribute to all those involved in the series Screen Rant calls ‘the gold standard for ambitious comic book storytelling.’”

While Star Trek: Omega closes the door on one era of Star Trek comics, IDW renewed its licensing agreement with Paramount for Star Trek comics, meaning it isn’t done with the final frontier yet. The publisher promises news about the future of Star Trek comics in the coming week.

Star Trek: Omega goes on sale on May 12th.