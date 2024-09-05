Star Trek Declares Lore War

The Star Trek universe is in for a big change in 2025 in Star Trek: Lore War. As teased in this week's milestone Star Trek #500, Lore, Commander Data's twisted brother, has used the power of a Bajoran Orb to remake reality, replacing the old Star Trek universe with one more to his liking. Now that Lore has taken on the role of a god, what comes next? Star Trek fans will find out in Lore War, the culmination of two years of storytelling in IDW's Star Trek comics line, which began with the prelude story in Star Trek #400 and has continued through Star Trek, Star Trek: Defiant, and more.

Star Trek: Lore War #1 kicks off Star Trek's second-ever comic book crossover event (the first being IDW's previous Day of Blood event), from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, and Davide Tinto. The story continues in the pages of Star Trek, Star Trek: Defiant, and more one-shot specials to come.

(Photo: Star Trek: Lore War #1 cover - Malachi War, IDW Publishing)

"This is it. The moment we've been building to since the Theseus left spacedock and the Defiant was stolen," Lanzing says in a press release. "The ultimate Star Trek comics crossover event – as the heroes and villains of the galaxy must band together to defend its very existence."

"Since the line's inception, our grander story in both titles has dealt with Star Trek's concept of godlike beings and the rejection of those godlike beings — order and entropy as it exists throughout the four quadrants of the galaxy," added Cantwell. "Who pulls the strings and who dares to cut them? Lore War is quite literally the apotheosis of that shared theme, two years in the making."

"The gods are dead, and only one mad android holds the reins of our universe. With absolute power comes absolute corruption... but does it come with absolute control?" stated Kelly. "Featuring the incredible art of Davide Tinto – a newcomer to the Trek world – we're not settling for anything less than the most impressive and world-ending Star Trek event that comics can contain."

Group Editor Heather Antos adds, "It's all been building to this moment. No, literally. From the original prelude in Star Trek #400 two years ago the road map has always led to Lore War. When Collin, Jackson, and Christopher first embarked on this mission we asked the question 'Can a man be both man and a god?' Well now Lore is answering."

Star Trek: Lore War #1 releases on March 26th. Star Trek #500 is on sale now.