Star Trek Comics License Renewed by IDW Publishing

Star Trek will embark on new adventures with IDW Publishing. During last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, IDW Publishing announced that it had extended its partnership with Paramount Global to continue publishing Star Trek comic books. IDW Publishing has been publishing Star Trek comics since 2007 and will celebrate 500 Star Trek issues across various ongoing and limited series with the appropriately titled Star Trek #500 in September. Over 17 years, IDW Publishing has published comics based on Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the rebooted Star Trek film series (stories featuring the cast of Star Trek: Enterprise have appeared in anthology issues, making Star Trek: Prodigy the only Star Trek series that IDW hasn’t featured in its comics).

“Star Trek is not just an iconic franchise, but a universe that celebrates diversity and creativity,” Davidi Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings, said in a press release. “The Star Trek community is one that we’re proud to serve and be part of. The team at Paramount share our love of storytelling, universe expansion, and delighting fans. We are humbled and excited to renew our commitment, and plan on years of going boldly forward with our partners and fans.”

IDW Publisher Mark Doyle added, “I have always loved Star Trek for its positive vision of the future. It’s been such a joy to watch and support the editorial and creative teams as they tell bold new stories in this universe that have really resonated with audiences old and new. From Eisner nominations to glowing fan praise, the Star Trek community has really embraced the stories we’re telling and I cannot wait for them to see where we go next!”

According to IDW, Star Trek #500 is a “massive milestone issue” that will include a prelude to the next major crossover event to the refreshed line of interconnected Star Trek comics the publisher launched in 2022, which has gone on to win the Star Trek franchise its first Eisner Awards attention (Star Trek #400 preceded that launch and had a similar story setting up Star Trek’s first comic book crossover event, ). Star Trek #500 also includes a short story co-written by Patton Oswalt and more.

IDW Publishing will release the interactive graphic novel Star Trek: Lower Decks – Warp Your Own Way in October. The Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant ongoing series will continue for the foreseeable future, with the spinoff miniseries having recently concluded.

Star Trek #500 goes on sale September 4th. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Warp Your Own Way hits stores on October 22nd.