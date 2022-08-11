Star Wars Reveals Upcoming Hidden Empire Event Featuring Qi'ra

Last year marked the return of Qi'ra following her debut in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, thanks to a number of different comic book titles, with the upcoming Star Wars: Hidden Empire event set to be the conclusion of her return. The five-issue Hidden Empire comes from writer Charles Soule and artist Steven Cummings, which will close out the trilogy of titles that focused on her return. Given the sprawling nature of the overall franchise, we shouldn't expect this to be the last time we'll see Qi'ra, but it does bring to an end the three-part storyline envisioned by Soule, who also delivered Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters and Star Wars: Crimson Reign. Star Wars: Hidden Empire is set to kick off in November.

"This new story is designed to deliver the big finale to Qi'ra's story -- at least this phase of it," Soule revealed to StarWars.com. "She emerged from years of hiding with an elaborate, incredible plan to bring down the Sith, and Hidden Empire is the endgame. It brings in players from all over the Star Wars universe, from Darth Vader to Doctor Aphra to the Knights of Ren, and I think it'll be really satisfying -- but tragic. As I had a character say in the very first issue of Crimson Reign, Qi'ra's story is a tragedy. But... in a good way."

With this trilogy of titles taking place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's a fine balance of telling a riveting story that doesn't derail the events of the live-action films. Soule explained the challenge of brushing up against major components of the established live-action mythology to enhance it but without contradicting it.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Hidden Empire is set between Episodes V and VI. So, there are things this story can do and things it can't. That said, I think it will deliver a deeply satisfying conclusion to Qi'ra's arc here, and readers will understand how her choices in this story impacted events all across the Star Wars galaxy at this time. As with many of the comics and novels and ancillary stories beyond the films, the idea is to deepen the experience and understanding of the characters," the writer confessed. "There are direct connections here to both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi -- and beyond -- and I think the fans will be very happy."

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Hidden Empire before the event launches in November.

