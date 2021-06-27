✖

Stranger Things is about to go on a Goonies-style adventure. Fans are still eagerly anticipating the fourth season of Netflix's hit streaming series, which constantly pays homage to the popular culture of the 1980s. An upcoming Stranger Things comic book from Dark Horse Comics, Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen, will send the Hawkins kids on an adventure in the style of 1985's The Goonies. Bob Newby, played in Stranger Things by The Goonies star Sean Astin, features prominently on Kyle Lambert's variant cover homaging the children's adventure movie. You can see the variant and Marc Aspinall's main cover to the first issue of the series below.

Greg Pak writes Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen, with art by Diego Galindo, colors by Francesco Segala, and letters by Nate Piekos. The story takes place after Stranger Things' second season. Here's the synopsis (via io9):

(Photo: Marc Aspinall, Dark Horse Comics)

"It's January 1985. The Hawkins crew survived their battle with the terrible Mind Flayer, but Will is still reeling from the recent death of Bob Newby. Will's friends have been too busy with their girlfriends to notice how much he is struggling. However, Will finds a way to bring the team back together again when he and Mr. Clarke discover a mysterious map Bob left in a box of old nerdy memorabilia. Will rallies the crew to investigate and they find more than they could have imagined. Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen explores grief and friendship all while capturing the Stranger Things' sense of adventure."

Pak says in the press release, "I'm so thrilled to be working with such an amazing team on a story that combines classic '80s treasure hunt hijinks with impending natural disaster and a high-stakes emotional story as Will grapples with the aftermath of the death of Bob Newby. Diego, Francesco, and Nate are capturing the wonder, danger, and emotion in every page and every panel. And as always, it's a thrill to be working on a story that fills in key emotional context for our heroes while giving unexpected characters a chance to really shine. I'll just say if you like Mr. Clarke, you're gonna LOVE this book!"

Galindo adds, "As a Stranger Things viewer, being able to perceive children's emotions and put Greg Pak's story on paper is really exciting. I have put my heart and soul on the pages and I hope that readers find the same feelings in the comic as when they see its protagonists on screen. For now, I am on a curiosity voyage and I need my pencils to travel."

(Photo: Kyle Lambert, Dark Horse Comics)

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1 goes on sale on September 29th. Stranger Things Season 4 is in production for Netflix.