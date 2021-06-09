Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals New Cast Members and Characters

✖

TV fans around the world are anxious to return to Hawkins, Indiana for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things. While we still don't know exactly when Netflix is planning to bring the series back, it has been revealed that there will be four brand new characters to meet when we do get to explore Hawkins again. During the third day of Netflix Geeked Week on Wednesday morning, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer joined the broadcast to announce four new characters and the actors that will be playing them.

Amybeth McNulty, who starred in Netflix's Anne with an E, was the first to be revealed as a part of the new season's cast. McNulty actually popped in to say hello with the Duffer Brothers from the set of the show. McNulty is being joined by Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien in Season 4. All of the actors will be playing recurring characters.

McNulty is playing a band nerd who will have a potential romantic story with one of the main characters. Truitt plays a basketball star who stumbles into life-changing events, Ting Chen will be a guidance counselor at Hawkins High School, and Ven Dien will be playing a cheerleader with a dark secret.

Netflix released photos of the new cast members along with the descriptions of their characters. You can check out the official descriptions below.

There's no telling exactly how most of these new characters will be tied into the existing Stranger Things stories, but there's no doubt that something is brewing out in Hawkins.

Are you excited for the return of Stranger Things? What do you think of the new cast? Let us know in the comments!