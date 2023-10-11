Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 Review: Spectacular Style Meets Average Aims

After a decades-long hiatus, the Superior Spider-Man has returned, giving fans of the anti-hero an all-new story to enjoy. Like other similar offerings from Marvel over the past year or two, Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 is largely a throwback story in that it follows characters at a previous point in their timeline, long ago from where continuity stands today. What's new here, however, is that the flashback sequence is interweaved with something set in the present timeline which will then move forward in the new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series launching in November.

In what amounts to being an issue #0, Doc Ock finally manages to create his own star, even though he doesn't remember he was the one to make it. The villain's memories as the Superior Spider-Man are scattered, and he's unable to remember much of the time he managed to take over Peter Parker's body.

With a story by Dan Slott, Christos Gage manages to turn in a script that's an intense character study of Otto Octavius. Readers see just how big of an egomaniac the character is as he goes to excruciatingly difficult lengths to get what he desires. The story itself is nothing revolutionary, with Octavius inadvertently creating a monster he can't control. Thankfully, readers have that character study to fall back on. The examination takes a while to get brewing, but once this over-sized one-shot gets it wheels greased, there's no stopping the steamroller that is this story.

Perhaps most importantly is the murderers' row of an art team included on this series. Even though Bagley, Stegman, Ramos, and Camuncoli each have their own distinct style, the inking from Dell, Mayer, and Olazaba and colors from Delgado manage to tie this issue a well-oiled story that meshes exceptionally well when transferring from one artist to another.

Story-wise, Superior Spider-Man #1 is nothing to write home about. The device about setting the story in the past is something that's now be done ad nauseum at the House of Ideas, almost to the point where's its now a tired trope. Between the exploration of Octavius' psyche and an expertly-paced script from Gage and this introductory issue to a new Superior Spider-Man tale has a leg up on the competition this week.

Published by Marvel Comics

Written by Dan Slott and Christos Gage

Pencils by Mark Bagley, Ryan Stegman, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli

Inks by John Dell, JP Mayer, and Victor Olazaba

Colors by Edgar Delgado

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, and Edgar Delgado