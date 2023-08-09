Superman 2023 Annual #1 Review: A Must Read for Series Fans

It's no secret that Superman has quickly become one of my favorite series. Not just at DC Comics either, but in all of comics. It's probably no surprise then that I wholeheartedly recommend the Superman Annual 2023 #1, and one of its biggest strengths is in how the comic serves both new fans and those who have been with the series since day one. Superman Annual 2023 #1 is a step forward for the series thanks to stepping further into its world and exploring the extended cast, and yet, the issue also showcases all of the elements that have helped the series become in many ways a modern classic. 2023 is truly shaping up to be the year of Superman, and the Superman Annual is a perfect example as to why.

Writer Joshua Williamson moves a host of characters forward in their individual journeys, especially in regard to the Daily Planet. There's actually very little of Superman in this issue, and while that might be an issue for some, I could have read 20 more pages and been perfectly happy. Lois is the glue that holds everything together, and this is easily one of the best issues with Lane as Editor-In-Chief so far. Lane embraces the role and yet still finds a way to get mixed up in the action, and that balance is what makes Lane so endearing.

Lane isn't the sole beneficiary of all this character development however, as we also get welcome looks into the lives of Cat Grant, Trish Q, Lisa Lombard, Ron Troupe, Steve Lombard, Erica Edge, and Mike Ozawa. Grant actually ends up being the most compelling thought, as Williamson builds on past history with Toyman to deliver one of the most emotional moments of the issue.

Grant isn't alone in the scene stealing department however, as the villains are simply exceptional. Williamson's use of classic Superman villains has been a series highlight thus far, but all that work really pays off in issues like this. Livewire and Parasite in particular are simply delightful, and while I always appreciated them as classic foes for Clark, I never truly understood what they were capable of. Williamson has brought such fresh elements to their personalities, and while their appearances are based in humor, the sense of investment in their well-being and future is real and earned.

Oh, and did someone say Marilyn Moonlight, because we need more of this character like yesterday. Not much more to say on that front, other than she rules, so hopefully more Marilyn content is on the horizon. Oh, and Parasite puppy wasn't on my DC bingo card, but lo and behold here we are.

The issue features an all-star team of artists and colorists, including artists Mahmud Asrar, Edwin Galmon, Caitlin Yarsky, Max Raynor, and Jack Herbert, as well as colorists Dave McCaig, Edwin Galmon, and Alex Guimaraes, with lettering by the talented Ariana Maher. There are some gorgeous sequences throughout the issue, and though the styles do differ, they more often than not perfectly fit the theme and tone of their particular part in the story. Toyman's story is a brilliant example of this, with a more grounded and realistic tone that carries the weight of its villain. Meanwhile, Livewire's fight alongside Lois is a colorful force of nature, capturing the character's unique energy and sense of chaos and fun.

The hooks for what happens down the line are stellar too, including one that I did not see coming. As an Annual, it's not required reading, and if you want to just wait for the next issue of Superman you will likely be able to move forward without many problems. That said, those who have fallen in love with this series as I have will find so many reasons to love it even more in the Annual, and you will not regret spending more of your time in this super world.

