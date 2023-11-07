Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 Review: A Perfectly Adequate Sequel

Superman '78 arrived two years ago and provided readers an outstanding concept for the long-imagined continuation of director Richard Donner's Superman films. Of course, the franchise did continue past Donner with Christopher Reeve continuing to provide his iconic performance in features with rapidly diminishing returns. But writer Robert Venditti and artist Wilfredo Torres recaptured the spirit of Donner's first two films for a "third entry" that held the charm and wonder of both Superman: The Movie and Superman II. Venditti returns, now collaborating with artist Gavin Guidry, for another installment in this narrative titled Superman '78: The Metal Curtain. The dialogue, tone, and style are all still spot-on, but the newest installment can't help but offer its own diminishing returns as it provides more of the familiar.

The second (or fourth) installment (depending on how you count them) opens with a new mystery from the destruction of Krypton – much as Superman, Superman II, and Superman '78 did. This time it's a meteor of Kryptonite landing in the USSR rather than Kansas. Its voyage and discovery gives way to the present day where readers are greeted by a number of familiar elements: Lois Lane uncovering a scandal, office hijinks at the Daily Planet, and plenty of play between Superman and Clark Kent's respective personalities.

All of this brings a nostalgic joy that is bound to strike a chord with fans of Donner's films, like myself. The dynamics between Clark, Lois, and Perry recapture the personality and humor of those performances without missing a beat in dense layouts that provide space for image-oriented action sequences. Yet there's very little new to be discovered in these dynamics as the same gags about secret identities and tenets of journalism are rehearsed for the fourth similarly-sized Superman story in this vein. It's more of something good, but also more of the same.

The introduction of a new villain from Superman's rogues gallery provides little to thrill readers. If anything, the inclusion of a Soviet soldier empowered to defeat America's champion (in the fourth outing of a film-related series) reads mostly like a Rocky IV reference. The villain and his nation possess little motive beyond wanting to defeat Superman and it falls flat at the end of the issue.

Artist Gavin Guidry's first depiction of said villain's costume makes for an intriguing splash as the armor is appealing and creates opportunities for some interesting action sequences. Although Torres makes for a very hard act to follow, Guidry's cartooning possesses a similar style. Characters aim to capture their actors' essence rather than any photorealistic recreation. Reeve and Kidder are recognizable as Clark and Lois, but remain expressive and blend into Guidry's Metropolis newsrooms and back alleys well. A handful of panels lie flat on the page lacking the energy and form that makes this essentialist take on Superman: The Movie work.

Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 upholds its promise to readers. Those seeking a sincere sequel to the work of Richard Donner will find characters, challenges, and a setting that recapture the successes of his films well. Yet just as with any long-running franchise, additional installments reveal that repetition doesn't recreate the same success. There's too little novel to be found in this new entry to differentiate it from what came before, which may show that what we fans already have is enough.

Published by DC Comics

On November 7, 2023

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Gavin Guidry

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Dave Lanphear

Cover by Gavin Guidry and Jordie Bellaire