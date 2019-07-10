Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals Designs for New Female Turtle

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creative team has revealed the designs for the new fifth member of the team, Jennika. SPOILERS for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 follow.

In the pages of IDW Publishing‘s ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, a gang war has broken out across New York City. Jennika, Splinter’s chunin in the Foot Clan, was one of the first wounded. The Shredder’s great-granddaughter Karai, Splinter’s rival for control of the Foot, impaled Jennika on a sword. Karai and her gang of mutants then prevented the Turtles from taking Jennika to a hospital. With few other options, the Turtles took drastic measures by reaching out to the Mutanimals, stealing some of the same Dimension X ooze substance that restored April O’Neil’s father to health after his stroke, and heading to Harold Lyja’s lab.

At the lab, Donatello and Lyja infused Jennika with the serum. It was working until Metalhead, the robotic Turtle with a grudge against Donatello, crashed the lab. Metalhead destroyed the one batch of mutagen that the Turtles had on hand and Jennika’s health began to deteriorate again. The Turtles escaped with Jennika and returned to their old sewer headquarters. Seeing no other way to save Jennika’s life, Donatello performed a blood transfusion using Leonardo’s blood. Jennika’s health improved, but she also transformed into a new ninja turtle.

In announcing that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 had sold out and been sent back to press for a second printing, IDW Publishing revealed that Jennika will have a yellow mask when she joins her fellow Turtles. The creative team behind the story and Jennika’s transformation have revealed some new designs for the character.

Artist Sophie Campbell, who illustrated the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arc “Northhampton” revealed concept art she created two years ago for Jennika’s mutated form. Take a look below.

Cat’s out of the bag now, so here’s some concept art I did two years ago (can’t believe it’s been that long) for mutated Jennika, the new Turtle!! @TomWaltz @thedisastrix @IDWPublishing pic.twitter.com/FtrJsK9Deb — Sophie Campbell (@mooncalfe1) July 9, 2019

Writer Tom Waltz revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #97, showing the moment Jennika takes up her new mask.

The response to #TMNT #95 has been phenomenal! Look for news re: reprints very soon. This was a huge milestone moment for me & I want to thank all the wonderful fans & retailers for supporting us with a peek at #97. What color will #Jennika wear?@theWoodenKing @IDWPublishing pic.twitter.com/HF64a6iynH — Tom Waltz (@TomWaltz) July 8, 2019

He also revealed some additional concept artwork and teased that the story of Jennika’s mask will be a nod to Campbell.

The answer is: YELLOW! But the question is, how does #Jennika get her bandana? You’ll have to read #TMNT #97 to find out. I will say this: the scene and how it plays out is 100% dedicated to @mooncalfe1 (even she hasn’t seen it yet!). Here are designs by Sophie and @theWoodenKing pic.twitter.com/8KktAWu9xZ — Tom Waltz (@TomWaltz) July 9, 2019

Jennika’s yellow mask may be a nod to the Campbell’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan comic Secrets of the Ooze. The comic features a female mutant turtle named Artemisia who wears yellow face paint.

What do you think of Jennika’s new design? Let us know in the comments. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 is on sale now.