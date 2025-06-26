Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals Must Have Edition of Return to New York for Turtles Fans (Exclusive)

IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch has quickly become a force within the comics world thanks to the talented minds and skillsets of an all-star team, and this week fans can pick up the first arc in trade with Return to New York Vol. 1. If you are looking for the ultimate must-have version of the story though, IDW has you covered with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1: Return to New York Library Edition, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the oversized hardcover and some of the many bonus features in the preview below.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Vol. 1: Return to New York Library Edition will include not only issues #1 – #6 but also the prelude story “Long Way from Home”, and it gets better from there. The oversized hardcover edition will also include a host of extras, including the series outline, process pages, inked pages, and more.

The volume will include 200 pages and will retail for $49.99. You can check out an up-close preview of the new edition in the gallery below, and you can find the official description of the Library Edition below as well.

“The TMNT are back in a new series, and this Library Edition provides an upscale experience with extra features! This oversized hardcover is perfect for fans who want a little more! Along with the prelude story “Long Way from Home” and issues #1–6 of the series, this edition contains extra back matter like the series outline, process pages, inked pages, and more!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but gathering forces will pull them back together in this first arc of a new ongoing series by superstar writer Jason Aaron and an all-star lineup of artists, including Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Cliff Chiang, Chris Burnham, Darick Robertson, and Juan Ferreyra!

Raphael is in prison. Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he’s become a TV star. Leonardo is traveling the world in search of peace. Donatello is trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill. And what has been going on in New York while the Turtles are scattered across the globe? More than two million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have been sold in 2024! Join in on the fun!”

The adventure is only going to get more thrilling from here, as in addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles main series, there will also be new solo series for Casey Jones and Shredder coming up down the road. IDW Editor in Chief Bobby Curnow teased what fans can expect from those and the franchise moving forward, leading into some major events in 2026.

“As a former TMNT editor and evergreen Turtle fan, I am absolutely blown away by IDW’s offerings this year. The success of the flagship TMNT ongoing has given us the opportunity to dive deeper into the supporting cast to tell even more riveting stories,” Curnow said. “The Shredder series will offer a fascinating portrait of a man trying to reclaim his own destiny, whomever is in his way be damned! Meanwhile, the Casey Jones mini-series allows a chance to reset that character and explore what an average man can do to combat the evil he sees around him. Meanwhile, we’re still exploring the rest of the supporting cast in the addicting pages of TMNT: Mutant Nation. Add in our TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures title for accessible and fun stories for all ages and we truly do have something for every type of Turtle fan. And we’ve STILL got an out-of-this-world TMNT event announcement up our sleeve for this year not to mention the riches that 2026 will provide. If the Ninja Turtles have ever taken up space in your head, you’ll want to check out our comics line-up. You won’t be disappointed!”

Are you excited for the Library Edition, and what have you thought of the series so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things TMNT and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!