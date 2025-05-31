Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Making Hit Card Game Debut (& Longtime Fans Are Going to Love It)

Play video

Your favorite Turtles in a Half Shell are jumping into the world of tabletop, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been announced to be joining UVS Games‘ popular collectible card game UniVersus. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will get their own Starter Decks and booster Set, and you will be able to find Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and a host of their biggest allies and enemies throughout the set. This is a true celebration of the franchise, so cards will be present from all facets of TMNT, including the original cartoon, action figures, Mutant Mayhem, and more. The new set will be released on August 15th, but it gets even better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of the new set announcement, UVS Games also revealed that they are teaming up with Gamegenic to create a dedicated line of TMNT card sleeves and playmats, so you’ll be able to deck out your custom Turtles deck with a full line of accessories. Gamegenic has created some truly stunning accessories to go with Star Wars Unlimited and a host of other games previously, so the Turtles-themed accessories should be just as impressive.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Booster set will include over 180 cards, 15 playable characters, and 8 ultra-rare Chrome Rares, which will feature a gold foil stamp TMNT manhole cover. There will also be new ooze treatment alt-arts featuring neon green ink with black and white art, creating a special UV-reactive treatment special to this set. Alt-art cards will feature a host of different eras of the Turtles, including the aforementioned 80s cartoon, action figure shots, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

You can also pick up a Starter Deck, which is designed to be perfect for new and returning players of UniVersus. The Starter Deck will include all four of the main Turtles, and will feature 61 cards, with 1 of those cards being a Retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character card. 5 cards and the character card are exclusive to the starter deck, so they won’t be included in the Boosters. The remaining cards in the deck are alt-art versions of cards from the booster set featuring an 80s cartoon treatment. You’ll then get a double-sided paper playmat which includes a quick start guide on one side and a zoned playmat for play on the other, giving you everything you need to get started.

There will also be a pre-release kit, which will include 6 booster packs and 1 exclusive alt-art promo card. Pre-releases for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Uni-Versus will begin on August 8th.

“Gamegenic is proud to join forces with UniVersus to enhance the gaming experience,” said Adrian Alonso, CEO and Founder of Gamegenic. “Teaming up with such a respected publisher to bring these legendary franchises to life is truly what sets this collaboration apart.”

“Bringing fan-favorite franchises to UniVersus is huge for UVS and for our players,” said Zoe McNamara, VP of Product and Creative at UVS Games. “With Gamegenic’s high-quality accessories, fans can showcase their fandom while keeping their decks battle-ready.”

UniVersus continues to expand with exciting properties, including Godzilla, My Hero Academia, Solo Leveling, Critical Role Heroes of Exandria, Attack on Titan Apocalypse, Tekken, Star Trek Lower Decks, and their upcoming release for Street Fighter 6. Now Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join the fray, and we can’t wait to see what UVS Games has in store for the Turtles. If you are curious about UniVersus, you can find out all about the game right here, and you can learn how to play in the video above.

Are you excited for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in UniVersus?