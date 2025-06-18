IDW Teases An “Out-of-This-World” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back together again, but it just so happens to be while they’re being held behind bars. IDW’s relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra has been filled with drama, from the Turtles being on the outs with each other to an evil, corrupt district attorney using the Foot Clan as his personal police army. Fans have wanted to see the Heroes in a Half-Shell fighting side-by-side together, and while we’ve only gotten short glimpses of this, the anticipation continues to build. Just as they get back together, it comes under dire circumstances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at interior pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #10 by artist Juan Ferreyra, along with a tease of the franchise’s future from IDW Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow. It comes after the events in Issue #9, with Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael being captured by the Foot Clan and thrown into a cage at the Bronx Zoo with their brother, Donatello. Raphael appears to be flashing back to his time in prison, as we see him in a prison fight before the guards beat him down and drag Raph back to his cell.

The smile on Raphael’s face disappears and is replaced with a grimace, as we return to the present day with the Turtles caged together. Leo, Raph, and Mikey are still recovering from their fight, but Donatello sits on the floor meditating. Instead of the infighting that has permeated throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the foursome is actually happy to see each other. The preview for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #10 ends with Raphael caressing the dead rat they’ve been carrying around, which Leonardo is convinced is their deceased father, Master Splinter. The Turtles are shown wearing the different clothing they had on in their individual one-shots that led to IDW’s relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

TMNT #10 FIRST LOOK

TMNT #10 FIRST LOOK

TMNT #10 FIRST LOOK

TMNT #10 FIRST LOOK

TMNT #10 FIRST LOOK

Joining the main TMNT series are solo outings for Casey Jones and Shredder, as well as the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, continuing the stories from the iconic 1987 animated series, and another companion series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation.

“As a former TMNT editor and evergreen Turtle fan, I am absolutely blown away by IDW’s offerings this year. The success of the flagship TMNT ongoing has given us the opportunity to dive deeper into the supporting cast to tell even more riveting stories,” IDW Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow said. “The Shredder series will offer a fascinating portrait of a man trying to reclaim his own destiny, whomever is in his way be damned! Meanwhile, the Casey Jones mini-series allows a chance to reset that character and explore what an average man can do to combat the evil he sees around him. Meanwhile, we’re still exploring the rest of the supporting cast in the addicting pages of TMNT: Mutant Nation. Add in our TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures title for accessible and fun stories for all ages and we truly do have something for every type of Turtle fan. And we’ve STILL got an out-of-this-world TMNT event announcement up our sleeve for this year not to mention the riches that 2026 will provide. If the Ninja Turtles have ever taken up space in your head, you’ll want to check out our comics line-up. You won’t be disappointed!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #10 goes on sale July 16th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview, as well as the “out-of-this-world” event, in the comments below!