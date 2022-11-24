The Avengers Are Targeting One Of Their Own After Crossing a Line

Spoilers for one of Marvel's new comics this week follow (saying too much would be...a spoiler)! As readers of Marvel Comics may well know, one particular hero has hung up their New York City lifestyle and traded it for a globetrotting kind of heroism that doesn't exactly fit The Avengers job description. We refer of course to Daredevil, who has turned away from his New York Lawyer persona of Matt Murdock and embraced his role as The Man Without Fear in a big way, reforming The Fist so that he, Elektra, and a couple of new recruits can take down the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. At the end of this issue however he manages to get on the wrong radar, his fellow Avengers.

Much of this month's Daredevil #5 is spent with Matt at The Fist's compound preparing himself for the larger mission at hand but a big chunk of it takes place at the supervillain prison The Myrmidon. While there Daredevil offers the many C and D-list supervillinas a chance at redemption and a place by his side in The Fist. Naturally breaking into a top secret and heavily secured building drew some alarms, forcing Daredevil to take on former Thunderbolts leader U.S. Agent in a trademark hallway fight. Matt manages to best John Walker, and even steals his Vibranium shield (perhaps to customize it himself).

By the end of the issue however, someone is reviewing all the security footage from the escape at the prison, with artist Rafael de Latorre and writer Chip Zdarsky revealign in the final page that Iron Man and Captain America are closely watching Matt's movements, noting that despite his ninja instincts he wanted them to see him. "Alert the other Avengers, Tony," Cap tells his partner. "We're bringing Daredevil in."

As fans may well recall this isn't the first time that Daredevil has found himself on the other side of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and his fellow New Yorkers. Back in the Shadowland crossover, when Daredevil was possessed by The Beast entity and controlled The Hand, he was on opposite ends of the fight from his fellow street level heroes including Luke Cage, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, and more. When The Avengers are able to confront him this time around he'll probably remind them that this time he's trying to destroy The Hand, and he might even win some over to his cause. Check out the full cover and solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil below.

Daredevil #6

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Marco Checchetto

In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99