Daredevil's New Costume Takes the Marvel Hero Down a Dark Path

Things are heating up between Daredevil and Elektra. Marvel's newest volume of Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto has the duo taking leadership of The Fist, the counter to the villainous group The Hand. Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios have been lovers on different occasions, but as their relationship moves to the next level, it appears the Man Without Fear will be donning a new costume to go with his new status quo. This comes at the perfect time considering Charlie Cox's Daredevil will also be debuting a classic costume in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel released its November solicitations for Daredevil #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Matt Wilson. The cover features Daredevil and Elektra in a somewhat romantic embrace behind white bars. Elektra has on her Daredevil costume as she holds Matt from behind, while he holds onto the bars. Daredevil's updated costume has spikes coming out of the fists, and a red hood covering the majority of his face.

Matt Murdock still has the beard he started growing when Daredevil relaunched with a new #1 issue. A new costume for Daredevil isn't all that his fans can expect in November. The solicit for Punisher #7 by Jason Aaron, Jesús Saiz, and Paul Azaceta confirms the next confrontation between Punisher and Daredevil. "As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?" the solicitation reads.

In the aftermath of Devil's Reign when Daredevil revealed his plans to some of his fellow heroes, it seemed like Matt was well aware that Frank Castle was in charge of The Hand. Speaking with Luke Cage, Matt revealed: "We're going to destroy The Hand....The Hand is making moves that will ensure complete control of the world. You may be content to stop carjackings or drug deals, but this is bigger than any of that. This is Armageddon, what the Beast craves." Seeing the two meet up once again will be the match-up of the year for some Marvel readers.

You can find the cover and solicitation for November's Daredevil #5 below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)