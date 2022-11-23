Daredevil's New Army Recruits Surprising Marvel Characters

Spoilers follow! As Marvel Comics readers know, Matt Murdock's Daredevil has undergone a pretty dramatic reinvention in recent days. The Man Without Fear has left his life in New York City behind, abandoning his lawyer persona and committing to exclusively living as Daredevil. Along with Elektra, who he has now taken as his bride, the pair have reformed The Fist, a different kind of ninja cult with the hopes of defeating the other ninja cult, The Hand, once and for all. This month's new issue of the series, Daredevil #5, offers a unique update for how they intend to do that, including some of the new recruits that Matt has brought in to take on the task at hand, some Marvel super villains.

After Daredevil and Elektra's wedding ritual was completed, the current members of The Fist awoke to find themselves with supernatural abilities, seemingly a gift for restarting the group in the proper way. That in mind, and convinced he's still inacting a mission from God as he seeks to destory the hand, Daredevil makes his next move. With the combined forces of he, Elektra, and their ninja combatants, The Fist storms the supervillain prison The Myrmidon looking for their new recruits. Freed from their cells, the villains, many of them C and D-listers, are given the choice to join the group or rot.

"You don't belong here," Daredevil says to the villains. "But you're unwell, so you can't go home just yet. You need help. You may not know it, but you do. That's why we're here, to give you the choice. You're at sea, there's no direction you can go that doesn't end in death. But if you go with us, we'll help you to get better. To fight for something bigger than what you've been chasing. Follow us. We'll show you a different way."

Some of the villains shown in this moment include: Montana (one of The Enforcers from the early Lee/Ditko days of Spider-Man), Batroc the Leaper, the symbiote Agony (previously a member of the Thunderbolts during the Devil's Reign crossover), and Stegron. The only villain confirmed at this point to have agreed to Daredevil's terms is none other than Wilbur Day aka Stilt-Man. We'll have to wait and see who else answered the call when the next issue hits. Check out the full cover and solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil below!

Daredevil #6

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Marco Checchetto

In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99