Take a Look Inside James Albon’s The Delicacy From Top Shelf Comix (Exclusive)

Tomorrow, Top Shelf Comix, now an imprint of IDW, is releasing The Delicacy, a new graphic novel from award-winning Scottish artist and cartoonist, James Albon. The Delicacy is about rare and delicious fungi, which spell trouble for an ambitious restaurateur. The publisher have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of ten pages from the book, which centers on a staffing change in the restaurant at the heart of the story. You can check the pages out below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Delicacy, per IDW, who described it as a book aimed at people “looking to immerse themselves in a great adventure”:

Tulip and his brother Rowan have left the simple comforts of their remote Scottish island with a plan: to grow succulent, organic vegetables in an idyllic market garden, and to open a restaurant serving these wholesome culinary delights to the busy sprawl of London. The world of fine dining seems impossibly competitive… until they discover a deliriously scrumptious new species of mushroom. The dish brings diners in droves, catapulting their small restaurant to success beyond their wildest dreams. Now, pressured by the demands of a hungry city, Tulip is desperate to crack the secret of their new ingredient’s growth. But just how much will he sacrifice to feed his own insatiable ambition?

