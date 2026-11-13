The Marvel Winter Break Special Is Bringing Winter Fun to the Masses (First Look Exclusive)

Winter is on its way and after this summer, it’s not a moment too soon, with The Marvel Winter Break Special bringing the snowbound fun on December 30, including a story co-written by hockey superstar Carly “CJ” Johnson. Over the years, Marvel Comics has celebrated the season in a variety of ways, everything from Uncanny X-Men #143’s twisted Christmas to Spider-Man ice-skating in Central Park or Human Torch showing that he has no problem using the cold to annoy the Thing. Marvel’s various specials have been hitting in 2026 and this one is looking to be another top-notch book from the House of Ideas.

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The publisher has pulled out all the stops for the book, getting a roster of impressive creators for its four stories. “The Infinity Bell” is a superhero New Year’s Eve bash from Ryan North and Rachel Stott. “Hope You Survive the Ice-Perience” sees the X-Men settle their differences on with ice from Christina Strain and Pete Woods. The Women Professional Hockey League’s Carly “CJ” Parker brings their knowledge of the ice to “Spider-Man on Ice” with Daredevil scribe Stephanie Phillips and artist Jamie Jones. The final story is “Wilbur Has His Day”, a Stilt-Man story from David Harper and Javier Pulido. Marvel’s sent us some exclusive pages from the book, and if they’re anything to judge by, this book is the winter fun we’ve all been waiting for.

Marvel Is Bringing the Winter Fun This December

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Image Courtesy of WPHL

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Our first page comes from “The Infinity Bell”, a raucous New Year’s Eve party in the mighty Marvel manner from Ryan North and Rachel Stott. North has been killing it on Fantastic Four, but before that he was more known for comedic books like The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. Picking him for a New Year’s Eve party story is brilliant, especially with an artist like Stott. The above page is gorgeous, her simple line work giving the party something of a realistic flair, her eye for design giving our partygoers some amazing fashions.

“Hope You Survive the Ice-Perience” is classic X-Men goodness from Christina Strain and Pete Woods. Strain first got acquainted with Marvel’s Merry Mutants in her 2017 Generation X run, a criminally underrated gem that took the ’90s team into the late ’10s perfectly. Over the decades, readers have seen the X-Men settle their differences in a variety of ways, and a tried and true method for the team has always been sports, be it baseball or basketball (the X-Men know ball). Pete Woods’ style has evolved a lot over the years and judging from this page, this story is going to be a lot of fun, as Logan and Scott bring their rivalry to the ice.

“Spider-Man on Ice” takes the Wall-Crawler somewhere we don’t often see him – the ice. As a New Yorker, Peter has done his share of ice-skating, but fans are more used to him in the skies than on the ice and this story from Daredevil writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Jamie Jones takes there, with rising hockey superstar Carly “CJ” Parker joining the story. Their love for Spider-Man began years ago, saying, “Spider-Man has been my hero for as long as I can remember! From reading the comics my dad handed down to me to putting on my own mask, Spidey inspires me in a way best summed up by Aunt May: ‘I believe there’s a hero in all of us.’ A massive thank you to Marvel Comics for including me in this story—it’s a total dream come true for a kid who used to dream about wearing the mask.”

Our final page is from “Wilbur Has His Day”, by David Harper and Javier Pulido. Stilt-Man is one of those villains who has always been something of a joke, which has endeared him to generations of Marvel fans. He’s the ultimate Mort of the Month, but his stories sometimes has a heart and humor that sets him apart from the rest. Harper and Pulido’s story looks to finally give him a win, the artist’s fantastic style guaranteeing readers a rip roaring good time.

Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 Is the Perfect Cozy Fireplace Read

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Winter was once the season of death, but it’s gone from the time when old people wander off into the snow to our current winter wonderlands we love so much. Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1 is bringing some of that icy fun to comic stories this December and if these images are anything to judge by, this will be a fantastic book to wile away those long winter nights.

Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1 is on sale December 30, 2026.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1? What pages have you the most hyped? Sound off in the comment section below.