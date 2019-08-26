New Horror Series The Red Mother Coming From BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios has been hitting on all cylinders in 2019, but they won’t be resting on their laurels in December, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at their new horror series The Red Mother. The Red Mother is being created by writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty, The Realm) and artist Danny Luckert (Regression), who are also taking on both of the book’s covers at launch. The series revolves around a young woman named Daisy McDonough, who as you can see in the preview goes through a rather harrowing experience and is brutally injured. While she does survive the encounter, there is more to deal with than just the physical scars, and she ends up being able to see things through her new prosthetic eye that are invisible to the rest of the world.

“I’ve worked in nearly every genre out there–fantasy, sci-fi, superhero, crime. Somehow I keep coming back to horror. I love telling horror stories in comics. It works differently than just about any other medium. There are no jump scares. It’s all about building tension from page to page,” said writer Jeremy Haun. “The Red Mother is me telling my favorite kind of story in the

best possible way. I’m lucky to have Danny Luckert as my partner on this project. His art perfectly captures this story. His ability to convey real world emotion, day-to-day life, and absolute otherworldly horror just gives me chills.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really excited to return to the horror genre and can’t wait for people to see what creepiness the Red Mother team has cooked up,” said artist Danny Luckert. “It’s gonna be a wild story with a lot of red ink.”

You can check out the official description for The Red Mother below.

“There are dark things just beyond this reality. Horrors that we cannot quite see. Things wanting to get in. After losing her eye and the man she loves during a brutal attack in an alley, Daisy McDonough is left trying to put the pieces of her life back together. Just when she thinks she can start the process of healing and moving on, she begins to see strange things through her new

prosthetic eye.

She can see the Red Mother. And the Red Mother can see her right back!”

“What’s scarier than the horrors that we can’t see? Jeremy and Danny dive right into the territory of invisible terrors to create a chilling vision of what lies just beyond our reality,” said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The Red Mother is the story of what happens when those horrors manifest, and we belatedly realize that ignorance truly was bliss.”

The Red Mother #1 hits comic stores on December 11th, 2019, and you can check out our exclusive preview of the new series in the following slides!

Main Cover By Jeremy Haun

Variant Cover By Danny Luckert

Into The Dark

The Loss Of Sight

Sewn Up

Danny Luckert

Jeremy Haun